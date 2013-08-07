Morning Watch List-Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) , Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) , MART RESOURCES INC ( (OTCMKTS:MAUXF) , Issuer Direct Corp (OTCBB:ISDR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) , Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) , MART RESOURCES INC ( (OTCMKTS:MAUXF) , Issuer Direct Corp (OTCBB:ISDR)



Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) recently plunged -0.90% after opening at $46.17. Its current trading price is $46.23. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 42,164.00 shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 73,999.00 shares. Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $46.34 while its minimum price was $45.94. Last 5 day’s performance of the company remained in the green with the upsurge of 4.88%. Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based automobile manufacturer. The Company develops vehicles and components, and also produces and sells vehicles, in particular Volkswagen brand passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The Company consists of two divisions: Automotive and Financial Services division. The Automotive division is responsible for the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, and the genuine parts business.



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) opened day trade at $12.14 and showed a uptrend and reached the price of $12.09 recently with the gain of 0.49%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 186,069.00 during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 310,121.00 shares. DTEGY overall market capitalization is $52.20 billion. If we look at the previous 5 day’s performance of the company, it shows an downward momentum with the loss of more than -1.81%. Deutsche Telekom AG is a Germany-based integrated telecommunications provider offering its customers around the world a portfolio of services in the areas of telecommunications and information technology (IT). The Company diversifies its activities into three geographical segments: Germany, Europe and USA; as well as operates the Systems Solutions, and Group Headquarters & Shared Services operating segments.



MART RESOURCES INC ( (OTCMKTS:MAUXF) opened at the price of $1.43, touched its highest price of the day at $1.45 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $1.42 by scoring -2.07% at 2:42pm.

The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -5.95%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -2.07%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 82,953.00 shares up-till now, which is lower than its average volume of 61,219.00 shares. Mart Resources, Inc., an international upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The company principally holds interest in the Umusadege oil field covering an area of approximately 3,771 gross acres located on-shore in Nigeria.



Issuer Direct Corp (OTCBB:ISDR) stock recently hit highest its price at $7.69, starting its day trade with a price of $6.60 and reported an a decrease of -3.33%. Its most recent trading price was $7.25 at 2:39 pm. 52 week price range of the company is $2.40 - $7.69, while today, up until 2:39 pm, its minimum price was $6.60. ISDR recently added a volume of 33,758.00 shares, versus its average volume of 1,628.00 shares. Issuer Direct Corporation is engaged in the provision of disclosure management solutions and cloud-based compliance technologies. The Company’s offerings include Disclosure Reporting, Shareholder Communications, Proxy Services, and Direct Transfer. These four core business streams consist of the Company’s Disclosure Management System. The Company’s brands and subsidiaries include Issuer Direct, Issuer Services, Direct Transfer (Wholly owned subsidiary, Direct Transfer, LLC.), iTransfer, iProxyDirect, iRDirect, XBRL Check, and QX Interactive (Wholly owned subsidiary, QX Interactive, LLC.)



