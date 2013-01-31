Moroccan Pouf Proves to Be Pretty Perfect to Add a Touch of Eastern Glamour to One's Home

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- If somebody is house-proud and haven’t heard of Moroccan pouf, where have they been? These poufs have invaded the UK interior scene over the past decade and are becoming a staple feature of many living rooms.



Originating from the tea rooms of Morocco where grown men sit on them whilst sipping on their teas, the poufs have become a big feature of the UK interior scene since being imported into the country.



Practical and beautifully designed, these rounded leather seats are made from high quality genuine leather and stitch to bring out their expert craftsmanship and with all colours available, from gold, silver, brown and white, you are unlikely to ever be stuck for colour choice.



About Rainbow Trunk

Interior fan Elizabeth Goldsmith has Moroccan poufs scattered around her Islington home. “You could call me a dedicated pouf fan. They provide the perfect additional seating in my lounge whilst also looking gorgeous. Furthermore if you open them up, you have extra storage space for all your old clothes or newspapers and you’d be surprised how much stuff you can fit in them. Overall they are very stylish and highly practical."



Moroccan Poufs are available on Rainbow Trunk



Name: Mehr Omar

http://mehromar.wordpress.com/

London, UK

mehr_omar@hotmail.com