Morocco Film Production Launches Sister Company in Dubai

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- After experiencing success with their initial company, the makers behind Morocco Film Production have decided to expand upon their business by launching Dubai Film Production.



While filming in Morocco still serves as a viable option for many filmmakers, the benefits of filming in Dubai are insurmountable. Filmmakers who opt for filming in Dubai will experience the same hospitality found form Morocco Film Production but in an alternatively stunning and viable location.



Upon acquiring a film permit in Dubai, filmmakers will be treated to a wealth of stunning exterior locations while also having access to a multitude of film production companies in Dubai, which can help stage any type of film production.



Dubai, as a filming location, offers exceptional weather allowing for uninterrupted film production. Dubai also offers an unbeatable landscape, which can serve as an introduction to Dubai film production, but can also work equally when doubling as any other country.



In working with Dubai Film Production, the same unmatched production value found when working with Morocco Film Production. Choosing to stage your film in Dubai also guarantees the support of the Dubai government, as filmmakers are welcomed with open arms. As staging films anywhere promotes a boost to tourism, the Dubai government is happy to provide minimal custom clearances, permits, and any official requirements a film crew may be in need of.



Staging a film in Dubai also serves as a highly economical choice as professional crewmembers and actors are readily available. Working with Dubai Film Production will also set you on the appropriate path for adequate film crew hire in Dubai.



No matter how big or small a production is; Dubai Film Services is readily able to provide everything necessary to stage the best production possible. From the authorisation of film permits, to casting a crew of reliable stagehands, to the renting of state-of-the-art equipment (including everything from cameras and camera lenses, to lights, grips, audio equipment, stands, communication devices, and much more), this company is soon to be the leader in terms of film production.



Dubai Film Services is ready and able to accommodate any need of a film crew all the way up to staging appropriate accommodations, and renting of props and costumes. As landing in a foreign territory can be overwhelming in terms of finding your footing, Dubai Film Services is happy to take care of anything and everything so that the filmmaker is able to focus solely and entirely on shooting their project.



Do not hesitate in reaching out to this newly formed Dubai Film Production company when looking for the perfect location to stage any production.



About Dubai Film Production

Dubai Film Production company is a sister company of Morocco Film Production. Much like their counterpart, Dubai Film Production specialises in the production of both documentary and feature presentations. While filming such productions takes place in Dubai, offices are located throughout the United States as well, giving this company an active finger on the pulse of the film industry.



Contact Details

Abdel Elanbassi

Morocco Film Production – 157 West 79th Street, Suite 12C, New York, NY 10024 USA

Phone: 1-800-799-3080, 1-646-643-1420

Email: info@morocco-film-production.com