Morocco-Film-Production.com Lists the Best Film Locations in Morocco

Roubaix Cedex, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Morocco is exceptionally famous for some of the most incredible film locations the world over. One of the best things that attract hoards of filmmakers from all over the world to Morocco film locations is that locations here resemble many countries and places in the world. That’s exactly the reason why so many filmmakers use these locations to double the look of these resembling countries here.



Exceptionally breath-taking scenic beauty of Morocco and the presence of picturesque mountains and magnificent beaches make Morocco film locations as one of the most sought after locations in the entire region. For filmmakers looking for shooting in Morocco, there are plenty of available options. If you want to double the look of Arabian countries, Sahara is without a doubt the perfect location for shooting in Morocco. Availability of Caravans with camels and unlimited sand dunes can provide filmmakers with the perfect look of authentic Arabian Desert. Sahara and Lawrence of Arabia are some of the films that had been shot here.



Another wonderful option available for filmmakers is Marrakech. Probably one of the liveliest and most colourful cities of Morocco, Marrakech offers perfect settings for many films. No wonder, this fabulous place has been utilised a number of times by some of the most renowned filmmakers of the world for shooting in Morocco. Some of the blockbusters that have been shot here are Sex and the City 2, Inception, Body of Lies, The Bourne Ultimatum, Exorcist and Hideous Kinky, among others.



Casablanca is the largest city of Morocco and is the capital of the Grand Casablanca region. This place is famous for its modern city life, awe-inspiring buildings and stunning beaches. There are a number of fantastic places in Casablanca for filmmakers who are looking for shooting in Morocco. A popular movie called Spy Game was shot here. Any filmmaker can clearly see the potential of Casablanca for becoming one of the best places for shooting in the world.



Essaouira and Tangier are other incredible locations available for filmmakers. Essaouira is a lovely beach that is located on the Atlantic coast in Morocco. For movies involving beach scenes, Essaouira offers the perfect settings to filmmakers. This fact also makes it the most sought after places for Location scouting Morocco. Tangier is probably one of the most modern and technologically advanced cities of Morocco. This city also offers world-class facilities to filmmakers from any country. Clean and elegant architecture, sparkling clean and wide streets, and scenic locations are some of the factors that make it the best place for shooting in Morocco.



About Morocco-Film-Production.com

Morocco film production.com is one of the leading film production houses that can provide excellent film production facilities and Morocco film locations to almost all types of filmmakers from all over the world that are looking for shooting in Morocco. With their professional services, they can provide film producers with the best equipments, cast, costumes, and crew and help them to get film permit in Morocco. Situated in New York, Morocco-Film-Production.com is always up-to-date with the latest developments in Hollywood as well as in the filming industry. Visit Morocco-film-production for more information.



Media contact:

Abdelhay Elanbassi

info@morocco-film-production.com

Phone: 646-634-1420

Address: Morocco Film Production

157 west 79 street. Suite 12 C

Zip 10024, New York, NY

Website: http://www.morocco-film-production.com