Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Morocco: High-speed Broadband Gives Fresh Impetus to Telecom Sector market report to its offering

Summary

'Morocco: High-speed Broadband Gives Fresh Impetus to Telecom Sector,' a new Country Intelligence Report by Pyramid Research, offers a precise, incisive profile of Morocco's mobile and fixed telecommunications markets based on comprehensive proprietary data and insights from our research in the Moroccan market. Published annually, this presentation-quality, executive-level report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband and mobile sectors, in addition to a review of key regulatory trends and main opportunities.



Key Findings

- Pyramid Research projects that the telecom services market in Morocco will expand to US$4.3bn by 2018, spurred by mobile and fixed broadband.

- The awaited introduction of LTE in 2015 will play an instrumental role in refreshing the revenue streams of the operators. Mobile data is expected to grow at an 8% CAGR from 2013 to 2018.

- Although declining, fixed and mobile voice will remain deep wells of revenue, contributing 67% of total market revenue in 2018.

- The expected entry of Inwi in the ADSL space will help make ADSL broadband more affordable while enhancing existing bundles with further innovative services. Over the long term, FTTH will gradually become a sizable revenue segment, especially if the ANRT issues guidelines on fiber infrastructure sharing.

- Attractive opportunities in the broadband space are available for operators, vendors and investors. Bringing enhanced ICT services to businesses, government agencies and others would further support Morocco's ITO and BPO activities while unlocking new revenue streams.



Synopsis

Morocco: High-speed Broadband Gives Fresh Impetus to Telecom Sector provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Morocco today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2018. It delivers deep quantitative and qualitative insight into Morocco's telecom market, analyzing key trends, evaluating near-term opportunities and assessing risk factors, based on proprietary data from Pyramid Research's databases.



It provides in-depth analysis of the following:



- Morocco in a regional context; a comparative review of market size and trends with that of other countries in the region.

- Economic, demographic and political context in Morocco.

- The regulatory environment and trends; a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans and more.

- A demand profile; analysis as well as forecasts and historical figures of service revenue from fixed telephony (including VoIP), broadband, mobile voice and data markets.

- The service evolution; a look at the change in the breakdown of overall revenue by fixed and mobile sectors and by voice and data in the current year as well as the end of the forecast period.

- The competitive landscape; an examination of key trends in competition and service providers' performance, revenue market shares and expected moves over the next 18-24 months.

- An in-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony and broadband services, mobile voice and data services; a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by technology/platform as well as operator, average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.

- Main opportunities; this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in Morocco 's telecommunications markets.



ReasonsToBuy

- This Country Intelligence Report helps executives build proactive, profitable growth strategies by offering comprehensive, relevant analysis of Morocco's telecommunications market based on insights directly from the local market players.

- The report offers a wealth of data on the telecom market, with the mobile and fixed segments examined in detail.

- The competitive landscape and the major players are given extra attention, enabling local players or prospective market entrants to gain the insight they need.

- The broad but detailed perspective will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Morocco.

- The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality that allows it to be turned into presentable material immediately.

- The report concludes with an exploration of the opportunities available in the Moroccan market to operators, vendors and investors.



Companies Mentioned



Maroc Telecom, Mditel, Inwi



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154169/morocco-high-speed-broadband-gives-fresh-impetus-to-telecom-sector.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###