"Morocco Infrastructure Report 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- BMI View: The Moroccan construction industry is estimated to have experienced real growth of around 7.4% in 2011, with the sector recovering from the period of relatively subdued growth seen in 2009 and 2010. Underpinned by a healthy pipeline of infrastructure projects, multilateral financing and a robust economic growth outlook, we expect the sector to continue on this strong growth trajectory over the medium- to-long-term. We have pencilled in real growth of 7.0% year-on-year (y-o-y) for Morocco's construction industry in 2013 and we expect real industry growth to average at 7.4% per annum between 2013 and 2020.
The infrastructure developments which underpin our outlook for the sector over the forecast period are:
- Morocco's expenditure on infrastructure will help underpin average real GDP growth of 3.9% per year in the period 2011-2016, according to BMI's forecasts. The government stepped up its spending on basic infrastructure to MAD400bn (US$47.26bn) for 2008-2012, up from just MAD80bn (US$9.45bn) for the previous period. Roads, ports, airports and transmission grids have been among the assets to benefit from the stronger spending, providing a windfall for established firms.
- In November 2011, the World Bank agreed to provide US$297mn in financial assistance to Morocco for the development of one of the world's largest solar power plants. The loan will support the first phase of the solar power plant, which is due to have a capacity of 500MW. The Ouarzazate concentrated solar power plant is part of the country's solar power programme, worth US$9bn, and holds significant importance for Morocco. Of the total loan amount, US$200mn will be provided through its fund that lends to middle-income countries, while the remaining US$97mn will be granted under the World Bank Clean Technology Fund.
- As part of the fund reports it was announced in September 2012 that the African Development Bank (AfDB) will provide a US$800mn loan to the Moroccan government. The loan will be used to finance the development of the country's renewable energy sector. This will include the construction of a solar power plant at Ouarzazate, which will eventually generate 500MW of electricity. Termed as the largest CSP in the world, it is to include an investment of EUR1.04bn (US$1.3bn), which will also be funded by six other agencies, including the World Bank and the European Investment Bank. In addition, the amount provided by AfDB will also be used to increase the country's wind power capacity by 1,070MW and help to provide electricity for 79,436 homes. This will be undertaken as part of the Moroccan Integrated Wind/Hydro and Rural Electrification Programme. The project requires a total investment of US$2.16bn, with completion due for 2017. Morocco intends to generate 42.0% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2020.
