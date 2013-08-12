Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Morocco Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
We remain broadly optimistic about the performance of Morocco's pharmaceutical market over
the coming years. The roll-out of the country's compulsory healthcare scheme will support volume
consumption, with values to increase in line with wider economic improvements and rising per-capita
incomes. However, the overall market value will remain modest on account of low per-capita spending.
Headline Expenditure Projections
? Pharmaceuticals: MAD11.62bn (US$1.35bn) in 2012 to MAD12.90bn (US$1.54bn) in 2013; +11.0% in
local currency terms and +14.3% in US dollar terms. Forecast slightly higher in relation to Q113 on
account of higher historical data and more favourable macroeconomic outlook.
? Healthcare: MAD53.98bn (US$6.25bn) in 2012 to MAD59.02bn (US$7.04bn) in 2013; +9.3% in local
currency terms and +12.6% in US dollar terms. Forecast slightly higher in relation to Q113 on account
of higher historical data and more favourable macroeconomic outlook.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/138981/morocco-pharmaceuticals-and-healthcare-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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