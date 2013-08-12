Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Morocco Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

We remain broadly optimistic about the performance of Morocco's pharmaceutical market over

the coming years. The roll-out of the country's compulsory healthcare scheme will support volume

consumption, with values to increase in line with wider economic improvements and rising per-capita

incomes. However, the overall market value will remain modest on account of low per-capita spending.

Headline Expenditure Projections

? Pharmaceuticals: MAD11.62bn (US$1.35bn) in 2012 to MAD12.90bn (US$1.54bn) in 2013; +11.0% in

local currency terms and +14.3% in US dollar terms. Forecast slightly higher in relation to Q113 on

account of higher historical data and more favourable macroeconomic outlook.

? Healthcare: MAD53.98bn (US$6.25bn) in 2012 to MAD59.02bn (US$7.04bn) in 2013; +9.3% in local

currency terms and +12.6% in US dollar terms. Forecast slightly higher in relation to Q113 on account

of higher historical data and more favourable macroeconomic outlook.



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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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