Morosgos Atlanta Towing Company Offers New Flatbed Towing Services to Local Motorists

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Morsogos Atlanta Towing is an Atlanta based company which provides professional towing services in the Atlanta area. Which, for years has offered vehicle owners a range of reliable services including car towing, jump starts, tire changing and lockouts. The company recently announced that it is now offering flatbed towing services to drivers and vehicle owners in the Atlanta area.



The services are aimed at providing professional flatbed towing for both motorcycles and vehicles in the Atlanta area. The goal is to ensure that those who experience breakdowns get prompt and immediate relief. The new services will cover areas around Atlanta such as Alpharetta, Midtown, Smyrna, Buckhead, Chamblee, East Point, Kennesaw, Tucker and many others.



According to sources at Morsogos Atlanta Towing, the flatbed towing services are designed to safely transport any kind of passenger vehicle without risk of damage in transit. As such, the company operates an emergency service which operates 24-7. This service operates on all days of the year including weekends and public holidays. Therefore, even if a person experiences a breakdown at an awkward hour like 3:00AM, they can still access the service immediately.



Morsogos has a fleet of flatbed towing trucks on standby ready to deploy in case of an emergency. The company’s towing trucks are all in peak mechanical condition. They are capable of towing a range of vehicles from motorcycles to trailer trucks. Therefore, whatever the size or condition that a vehicle is in, Morsogos Atlanta Towing has the perfect truck to tow it to safety.



Morsogos employs skilled drivers who are not only highly trained but also experienced in all types of towing techniques. These drivers not only have expertise at towing, they also have an intimate knowledge of the Atlanta area. This means wherever a person needs the towing service; they know the quickest route to get there and can respond promptly. Morsogos’ drivers are also renowned for their politeness, courtesy and great customer service. Their skill in dealing with people is cultivated as an integral part of the service delivery.



Besides the towing service, Morsogos Atlanta Towing also provides roadside assistance services. This basically involves doing simple fixes like tire changing, jump starts and assisting with lockouts. For such problems, they repair the vehicle and send the owner on their way. This saves the vehicle owner on the time that would have otherwise have been spent towing the vehicle to a garage.



About Morosgos Atlanta Towing Services

Morosgos Atlanta Towing services, provides 24hr roadside assistance, recovery and flatbed towing services in the greater Atlanta metro area. Morosgo's is also counted on in emergency situations to provide fast, professional towing services. For more information contact Morosgo's Atlanta Towing Services at:(404) 620-4048 or by visiting their website directly at: http://www.towingatlanta.us



Morsogos Atlanta Towing

Tel. (404) 620-4048

780 Morosgo Drive Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30324

Email:Sanderson@towingatlanta.us