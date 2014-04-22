Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Morpho Detection, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Morpho Detection, Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Morpho Detection, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Morpho Detection, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Morpho Detection, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Morpho Detection, Inc. (Morpho Detection) is a leading provider of narcotics, explosives, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) detection systems. Its products are primarily used by customers from transportation, government, first responder, military and critical infrastructure sectors. The company also provides operator testing equipment, technical and training services. Its detection systems are used to safeguard people and properties from chemical, biological and terrorist threats. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Quantum Magnetics, Inc. is focused on research and development (RandD) activities that yield innovative products for security, defense and commercial applications. The company was formerly known as GE Homeland Protection Inc. Morpho Detection is headquartered at Newark, California, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Morpho Detection, Inc.



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