Morris Bart Personal Injury Lawyers Launches Free Case Evaluations

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Personal injuries are potentially devastating events, especially when they could have been avoided. In those cases, those who are responsible for creating a hazardous environment are also responsible for those who have fallen prey to those hazards, whether it be through irresponsible driving, creating an unsafe working environment or through medical negligence or incompetence. In Louisiana, Morris Bart specializes in personal injuries, and has established a crack team of fifty lawyers, making them the most powerful force for justice in the field. They are now offering free case evaluations to help more people take action.



Their legal team includes fifty lawyers backed by over a hundred professional support staff, and the company has a reputation for aggressively pursuing compensation in even the most difficult circumstances, obtaining positive results for clients. Their team has successfully pursued claims in many types of personal injury including car accidents (http://www.morrisbart.com/mobile/car-accident-lawyer), medical malpractice, wrongful death and catastrophic injuries.



The free case evaluation will allow individuals to understand the specifics of the law as it applies to their specific circumstance, the likelihood of a positive result, and the first steps in pursuing a successful claim, including immediate actions and a medium term strategy, helping people understand how they will handle the case on their behalf.



A spokesperson for Morris Bart explained, “Morris Bart is proud to be able to defend the rights of those who have been victimized by the negligence, incompetence, or willful malice of others. Our passion lies in pursuing justice, and enabling our clients to do so with us. As such, we are offering free case evaluations to anyone who feels they may have been unjustly injured, and encourage everyone to get in contact. Even in the most difficult cases, we have been able to secure a positive result for our clients, so no one should feel reluctant to contact us and find out if they might be entitled to compensation.”



About Morris Bart

Morris Bart, Attorneys at Law offer serious experience, professionalism, and personal attention for serious results. Morris Bart and his team of associates have vast knowledge and experience in handling all types of claims for clients who have been injured. Morris Bart handle cases aggressively to maximize recovery and compensation while maintaining the level of privacy and dignity clients deserve. For more information please visit: http://www.morrisbart.com/