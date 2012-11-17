Mortgage Agent Craig Barrett Offers Exclusive Closing Gift with Five Year Fixed Mortgages

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2012 -- Craig Barrett, a mortgage agent with the Greater Toronto area company Argentum Mortgages, has recently announced that he will be giving away an iPad Mini to each customer that applies for and closes a five year fixed rate mortgage.



In order to be eligible to receive their iPad Mini, clients must sign up for a five year fixed mortgage with a minimum of $350,000. Currently, interest rates for five year fixed mortgages are at 2.99%, making Barrett’s rates among the lowest in Canada.



For the past two years, clients in the Greater Toronto area have come to mortgage agent Craig Barrett for assistance on the path to home ownership. Barrett’s years of experience have made him one of the best in the business, especially because he has first hand experience with helping individuals buy their own home. Through Barrett and other Argentum Mortgages agents, first time home buyers have received help with assembling solid loan applications, as well as assistance throughout the entire loan approval process.



Barrett’s goal is to make the entire mortgage application process fast and stress free. He has helped seasoned home buyers, self-employed individuals, new immigrants, and even those with bad credit to obtain residential, commercial, or private Ontario mortgages that suit their needs.



In order to get the mortgage application process started, home buyers can get in touch with Barrett via phone or Internet. Busy clients also have the option to submit their contact information to Barrett via an online form so that he can reach out to them instead.



Clients are invited to contact Barrett about his other refinancing and home equity services via the form available on his website.



About Craig Barrett

Craig Barrett is a licensed mortgage agent with Argentum Mortgages in Ontario, Canada, whose goal is to help clients achieve the dream of owning their own home. He specializes in a variety of mortgage services, including first and second mortgages, commercial, and private mortgages. Clients who live in Hamilton, Oakville, Burlington, Mississauga, Milton, Brampton, or anywhere in the Greater Toronto Area are encouraged to contact Barrett for assistance on their path to home ownership. For more information, please visit http://craigsmortgageservice.com