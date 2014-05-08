Mortgage Broker Surveys Predict Dim Real Estate Future

Enfield, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Only 27% of residential projects were purchased by Britons in Central London last year, with the rest going to foreign buyers who are being blamed for record high rents and real estate prices. Free mortgage brokers begin to offer more and more services in an attempt to attract residents to invest more in real estate.



In the midst of prohibitive prices, many mortgage brokers London attempt to make the process of buying a house easier by offering services such as buy to let mortgages, buy to let remortgage, landlord insurance quotes, fast secured loans, bridging finance UK, as well as relevant areas like compare life insurance quotes services. Despite the efforts, studies show that the exorbitant prices are what most Britons cite as their primary reason for not investing in real estate for now.



For those who prefer to take the risk, however, the process is easier nowadays with more free mortgage brokers offering quick bridging finance UK services as well as mortgage broker facilities available online in the form of tools like a buy to let mortgage calculator, insurance for landlords quotations, as well as bridging finance UK consultation services. However, there is less optimism in real estate circles, with doubts that tools such as a buy to let mortgage calculator could help cheer up the gloomy forecast, with conservatives calling for the ban of foreign buyers altogether.



About Discount Mortgages

Discount Mortgages are mortgage brokers London which have been in the industry for over six years now, offering services which involve landlord insurance quotes, fast secured loans, quick bridging finance UK, buy to let mortgages, buy to let remortgage, insurance for landlords and compare life insurance quotes services, among others.



Contact Details



Georgia Wallace

33 Southern Way

NORTH KILVINGTON, YO7 6NW

Phone: 070-4859-9027