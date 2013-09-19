Mortgage Company in St. Louis MO Gershman Mortgage Opens New Office in South St. Louis

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- In order to better serve its customers in the City of St. Louis, Gershman Mortgage has recently opened a new office at 5600 Hampton Ave. in South St. Louis. This is Gershman’s fifth office in the greater St. Louis area. For people who are looking for a top-notch mortgage company St. Louis MO area Gershman Mortgage is ready and willing to help.



“With new home sales improving every day, including new demand for home mortgages in the City, we wanted to make sure we had a convenient office for our city clients,” said Mark Unangst, Sr. Vice President of Gershman, adding that for those who need a mortgage St. Louis area Gershman Mortgage has developed a well-deserved reputation for their commitment to their customers. Mike Paone, loan officer, is branch manager of the new South St. Louis office, Unangst added.



Gershman Mortgage, founded more than 60 years ago, is the oldest and one of the largest independent mortgage companies in the St. Louis area. The St. Louis Mortgage Lenders have developed and maintained a reputation that is unequaled in the industry for expertise, security and unmatched service for its clients, which now includes many three generations of families.



“Gershman Mortgage is a strongly capitalized company run by a staff of senior officials, each capable of directly carrying out a variety of responsibilities,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that its growth and profitability are directly attributable to the team’s “hands-on” approach to management and direct involvement in the day-to-day running of the company.



“We provide financing for multifamily projects and healthcare facilities nationwide. Our founding principles of knowledge and service remain the hallmark of our business.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Gershman Mortgage is welcome to visit the company’s website at any time; there, they can read about the residential loan officers and the variety of services they offer.



About Gershman Mortgage

Gershman Mortgage is the oldest independent mortgage company in the St. Louis area and among the largest in the Midwest. The company is one of the only independent mortgage companies nationwide offering both residential and multifamily apartment and healthcare facility financing. Gershman has developed and maintained a reputation that is unequalled in the industry, one that is known for providing security, expertise and unmatched service. For complete information on all of its services as well as for the latest current rates, visit www.gershmanmortgage.com