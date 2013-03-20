Mortgage Loans for Veterans, Who Will Qualify and What Are the Conditions

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- The Veteran’s Administration (VA) offers several home loan guaranty programs to veterans, active-duty personnel, and National Guard and Reserve participants. These mortgage loans for veterans include purchase loans, which provide excellent interest rates and loan terms; Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loans (IRRRL), which enable a veteran to reduce his interest rate – and thereby his monthly payment- on his existing VA loan ; and Adapted Housing Grants, which help veterans who have a permanent service-related disability buy or build a home designed to accommodate his disability, or to make changes to an existing home to that end.



Real-estate-yogi, in an attempt to pay back the U.S.’s veterans in some way, offers insight into just that question, including:



- Veteran’s Administration Assistance

- Independent Mortgage Loan Companies

- HUD Veterans Help

- Veteran’s Loan Calculator



Help from the Veteran’s Administration



Get Approved for Veterans Mortgage Loan Apply Now Here!!



Mortgage Companies



There are many independent companies that offer a veteran mortgage loan. The trick is to find the best one. This means comparing rates and terms and shopping around. Do not be taken in by ads that stress “Anybody can be Financed!” or “No one Turned Down!” They are not necessarily stating the truth, and tricking a veteran out of what little money he may have as a down payment on a home is just despicable. Use common sense when checking into these businesses and all will be well.



HUD Aid for Veterans



The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and its Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing division don’t offer veterans a mortgage loan, per se, but do allocate Housing Choice Vouchers (HCVs) that allow veterans and their families to rent apartments/houses. These HCVs are then backed up with support services from the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Some of these services include psychological therapy and case management. Combined, these programs have decreased the number of homeless veterans by 12%.



Utilize a Veteran’s Loan Calculator



For those interested in obtaining a mortgage loan for veterans, there is a payment calculator available online to figure out how much a veteran can afford for a monthly payment. Simply go online and type in “veteran’s mortgage loan calculator.” Input the required information, and within seconds, the amount one can handle is provided. Then it’s time to search for the best veteran’s mortgage possible.



About Real-estate-yogi

www.Real-estate-yogi.com proudly serves U.S. veterans located in Pitt’s field, Massachusetts and others by offering links to legal, fiscal, and real estate experts to them at no cost. For a complimentary consultation, dial 800-987-1397, any time, day or night.