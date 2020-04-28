Mortgage Refinancing and How the Market Downturn Provided Opportunities - Debunked

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- Mark Silverman, the most reputed and renowned financial planner and advisor takes pleasure in sharing some exciting viewpoints on Mortgage Refinancing and how the market downturn amidst COVID-19 has provides some surprising opportunities. As the pandemic is taking a toll over the humans across the nation, what it also brings is the fact that the mortgage rates continue to hit a record low. The mortgage rates have come down to the lowest in decades. But why are the mortgage rates falling?



Click on the link below to know more on why the rates are falling and to get a clearer understanding on what to expect going forward. Because of the falling rates, individuals might be considering refinancing their loans. However, it is quite unpredictable as there are a lot of things in play and they will continue to change at a fast rate. For those who are considering refinancing, they must be current on their existing loan and must have a good credit score. This is because there are many more good candidates who will have an upper hand when the banks consider the credit scores and equity considerations. According to the below article refinancing totally makes sense even if the property has been bought recently.



To understand mortgage refinancing in detail and whether to refinance the existing mortage or not, visit https://silverman-associates.com/blog/mortgage-refinancing-how-the-market-downturn-has-provided-an-interesting-opportunity



Silverman Associates was started by Mark Silverman, a leading Financial Planner and Advisor with over 20 years of experience in comprehensive financial life planning with special focus on retirement planning, risk management, investment management, estate planning, cash management, tax planning, legacy planning, income planning and health care planning. Mark Silverman also hosts a podcast named Saving with Silverman that airs on KNST AM 790 every weekend on Saturday and Sunday at 3 PM.



