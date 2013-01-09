Mortgage Relief Seminars Scheduled by Quality Home Options Will Help Nevada Homeowners

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Quality Home Options, a free public service that helps Nevada homeowners who are upside down in their home value with State and Federal programs, is offering two free Mortgage Relief Seminars.



The free seminars will feature licensed loan officers and credit counselors who will be available to answer any questions attendees may have. The South Las Vegas Seminar will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 29, at the Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave., in Las Vegas. The North Las Vegas Seminar will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, February 2, at the Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Dr. in Las Vegas.



Quality Home Options helps homeowners with programs such as Principle Reduction Programs, Refinancing, Loan Modification, Short Sale and Debt Forgiveness. The main goal of Quality Home Options is to help the homeowner put the pieces of this process together. The seminars will provide Nevada homeowners with a great opportunity to receive free information and guidance in order to get on the right path to mortgage relief. Because space is limited at both seminars, interested participants should register by calling 702-605-8775 or e-mailing info@qualityhomeoptions.com.



People who are interested in learning more about Quality Home Options and the services it provides are welcome to visit the company’s website at any time; there, they can read through helpful and educational articles about homeowner assistance, information about the short sale process, and debt forgiveness.



For example, those who are struggling to pay their mortgage and who want to learn more about foreclosure alternatives can click on the “Short Sale: What Does it Mean?” tab at the top of the home page; this will bring visitors to the site to a page that explains more about this option.



“A short sale is the sale of a home when the sale proceeds do not fully pay off the existing loan(s) and the costs associated with the sale of the property,” the article explained, adding that this is done to avoid the serious long term damages and financial penalties of foreclosure or bankruptcy.



About Quality Home Options

The mission of Quality Home Options is to provide a free public service to homeowners upside down in value by directly assisting them with the available State and Federal Programs. The company’s services are at absolutely no cost to the homeowner. Quality Home Options upholds legal, moral and ethical standards for its clients, ensuring they are fully equipped with the tools to reach the optimal outcome and protect them from taking unnecessary risks. For more information, please visit http://www.qualityhomeoptions.com



Quality Home Options

6785 South Eastern Avenue, Suite 6

Las Vegas, NV 89119

702-605-8775