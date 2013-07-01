MortgageCalculatorX.ca Provides Free Visual Tools to Calculate Mortgage Payments

Vancouver, B.C. -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- MortgageCalculatorX.ca, a website dedicated in providing various visual tools to home buyers and realtors, has recently added a free interactive mortgage payment calculator which predicts future payments in a visual format. The tool was created to help home buyers accurately predict the future payments and thoroughly analyze the mortgage offered to them. The calculator can also help realtors educate their clients in a pleasing and easy to understand manner. Two other calculators – Rent vs. Buy Calculator & Land Transfer Calculator – are available on the website for free usage, as well.



The mortgage payment calculator displays the predicted payments in both numerical and graphical format to ensure home buyers are familiarized with how the mortgage will pan out. The Land Transfer Calculator further determines whether there is any Land Transfer Tax that is to be paid to the government. The Land Transfer Tax is different in every province and usually varies according to the price of the home. Both visual tools aid home buyers to comprehensively perform financial analysis on their future purchase and make a well informed decision before committing to a mortgage. The free mortgage payment calculator can be used via the calculator link here.



Another innovative visual tool, the Rent vs. Buy Calculator, can help determine whether buying a property will be advantageous against renting it. The calculator requires a few details of the property and the loan then displays the financial comparison in a tabular format. The calculator clearly mentions the total rent savings and home purchase benefits that are possible by buying the home instead of renting it.



Other than the 3 free calculators the website also provides unique and superior visual tools which are now available at an exclusive discount. The free calculators are merely a glimpse of the capability of MortgageCalculatorX.ca when it comes to creating visual financial tools.



