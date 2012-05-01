MortgageDirectoryUSA.com Gives Mortgage Info and Listings of Lenders and Loan Rates Across the U.S.

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- Hundreds of future homeowners are visiting the new website MortgageDirectoryUSA.com as the first step before looking for a new home. The mortgage directory website provides listings of the mortgage lenders and current mortgage loan rates for every zip code in the U.S. as well as detailed information on mortgages.



Despite today’s low interest rates for mortgages, making the decision on which way to go for financing a new home or refinancing an existing one can be difficult without all of the facts.



For first time buyers or those who own their home already, being informed about the mortgage process is essential. The new website MortageDirectoryUSA.com aims to fill that mortgage information gap by providing detailed information on mortgages, current mortgage rates for every U.S. zip code as well as listings of the lenders and offerings across the country.



“With so many lender options out there, we wanted to provide a convenient way for new and existing homeowner to research their options in one convenient directory,” said the MortgageDirectoryUSA.com representative.



In addition to being able to search for mortgage companies and loan rates by state and city, the website directory also provides detailed information on all aspects of mortgages. Homeowners can first learn about mortgage rates, why they fluctuate and the criteria that lenders use when deciding a rate for each person seeking a mortgage. The concepts of fixed and variable rate mortgages are discussed as well as the term of the loan and how they affect the homeowner.



Current homeowners can learn about home equity loans and the many reasons that people seek a loan such as remodeling, college or other large expenses. Readers will learn about loan amortization so that they can understand how their monthly payments are determined over the life of the loan and how interest rates figure into the equation. They can also learn about online amortization calculators that make figuring the math of any loan a simple process.



Loan-to-value ratio is explained and how it has changed in light of the recent banking industry problems. Website visitors can research everything from the HARP program to VA mortgage loans and amortization schedules. Most importantly, they can get up-to-the-minute mortgage interest rates for every zip code in the country. “By using our directory to learn everything they can about mortgages as well as which lender may be right for them, consumers can make informed choices,” said the representative. For more information, please visit http://www.mortgagedirectoryusa.com



About MortgageDirectoryUSA.com

