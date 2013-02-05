Mortician-School.com Launches to Provide Career Insights for Prospective Morticians

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- It’s often said that funeral homes are an industry that will never go out of business. Barring some unforeseen medical advancement, people will always die. And when a loved one dies, morticians – also known as funeral directors – are there to help celebrate the life of the deceased.



There are a number of different ways to become a mortician, which can seem confusing to those who dream of one day becoming a mortician. Mortician-School.com has launched to provide editorial content for those people who may wish to pursue a career in the industry. At Mortician-School.com, visitors will learn everything they could ever want to know about becoming a funeral director.



Many people are unaware that morticians pursue a special degree in mortuary science in order to become qualified for their job. At mortician-school.com, visitors learn that mortuary science degrees are offered at a number of different universities. A specialized mortician school can also be found in some cities.



The website features information about online mortuary degrees, for example, which can be conveniently obtained at one’s own pace and on one’s own schedule. Online mortuary school is a popular option for everyone from stay-at-home moms to full-time employees interested in a new career.



A spokesperson for Mortician-School.com explained which type of degrees most morticians obtain:



“Many morticians have an associate’s degree in mortuary science, although some choose to pursue a full bachelor’s degree. Mortuary science degrees are available at colleges and universities across America as well as through a number of online schools.”



After obtaining an education, morticians have a number of different options. Most choose to gain experience by working for an existing funeral home for several years. After gaining sufficient experience, many morticians will start their own funeral home and become funeral directors. Some choose to go to business school during this time in order to prepare themselves for the challenges of owning a business.



Although educational requirements are undoubtedly important, they are only a small part of what it means to be a funeral director, and the Mortician-School.com website has plenty of other info for visitors. The website’s spokesperson explained what other information visitors can find on the site:



“Our website includes all of the information visitors could ever want to know about becoming a mortician. We include salary expectations, career progression data, and one question that is on many people’s minds: why would someone want to be a mortician in the first place?”



About Mortician-School.com

