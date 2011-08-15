Pro Finance Group Inc. Forex Broker Acts as Gold Sponsor at the MOSCOW FOREX EXPO 2011

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2011 -- Pro Finance Group Inc. (PFGFX) was founded by a group of professional traders, specializing in foreign exchange (forex trading) and willing to establish the company that would become an alternative to Forex marketplace. The company offers their clients a new revolutionary approach to the process of foreign exchange trading as they trade directly at the same price as banks.



All trades are absolutely anonymous and open. As PFGFX trades without a dealing desk, most of currency pair spreads consist only of 2 or 3 pips, which allows clients to save 40% compared to the traditional Forex trading company. This means that active clients can save thousands of dollars if they choose this company.



Pro Finance Group can say with confidence that the company differs from the rest of the market due to their art trading system that is completely free and offers multiple charts to clients: the EUR/USD 1 minute, 5 minute, 15 minute, 30 minute, 1 hour, 4 hour and daily charts can be viewed simultaneously. All of the trades are executed with just one point and click, simply and quickly.



The Expert Advisor system that is offered to all advanced traders allows to program all of the clients’ trading strategies and to trade automatically with their help. Moreover, based on these strategies the system can offer them a number of buy or sale prompts. There is also an option allowing to “back-test” each of the clients’ strategies before the beginning of real-time trade.



Forex broker company presents new original approach to the process of foreign currency trading. The presented platform offers a number of important features, e.g.:



1) Expert Advisor feature allows clients to program their personal trading strategies into the platform so they could trade automatically and also receive prompts from the platform to execute the trade, which is based upon some of those strategies.



2) Customers can back-test personal strategies in order to determine their profit potential.



3) Multiple charting features allows customers to view the USD/JPY 1 minute, 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 4 hour, daily and weekly charts at the same time. It is really useful in making right trading decisions and is probably the best charting these days.



An Automatic Trailing Stop feature allows setting the stop loss price at a certain fixed number of points below the original market price. The stop loss price rises proportionally along with the market price, though it doesn’t change in case when the currency price suddenly falls. Due to this technique investors are able to limit their maximum potential loss and at the same time don’t limit their maximum potential at all. Also, with the help of this feature they don’t need always to pay attention to their ongoing investment. The stop loss is modified as long as the platform is working and Internet connection is stable.



For more information please visit http://pfgfx.net/ or contact:



Pro Finance Group Inc. United Kingdom

29 Harley Street,

London, UK, W1G 9QR

Phone: +44 207 612 4409

Fax: +44 207 182 6834

Email: info@pfgfx.net