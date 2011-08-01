12th International Exhibition MOSCOW FOREX EXPO 2011

Moscow, Russia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2011 -- MOSCOW FOREX EXPO 2011 - is a meeting for beginners and professionals of Foreign exchange (Forex) market.



Date: November 18-19, 2011

Venue: Radisson Slavyanskaya Hotel

Address: Moscow, Europe sq. 2 Russia



On November 18-19 there will be a gathering again at the exhibition hall of luxury Radisson Slavyanskaya hotel. The event was organized specifically for those who value money and would like to find answers to all their financial questions. The Main goals are: to acquaint exhibitors with new trends of financial markets, suppliers, establish contacts with potential customers, as well as maintain communications with existing customers.



In addition, this project gives users the opportunity to improve the image of their company-participant and identify customer preferences, increase demand for the services of participants. Visitors will have the opportunity to choose from a variety of companies as the most reliable partner.



This year some of our participants will be:

forex dealing centers, forex brokerages and investing companies, forex banks, exchanges, software developers, data vendors, education courses, information agencies, publishing houses, magazines and newspapers of financial industry.



The participating exhibiting forex brokers are: Admiral Markets, Adrenalin Forex, Akmos Trade, Alfa-Bank, Alpari, ARAB FINANCIAL BROKERS (AFB), Askap Futures, AxisForex Group Holdings P/L, Bergio Financial, Broco, BROKBUSINESSBANK, Cfx Financial Broker, CIM Bank, CMS Forex, DUKASCOPY BANK SA, InstaForex, E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc., Exness, Fibo Group, ForexPF, Forex Club, FOREX MMCIS group, FOREX.COM, FOREX4YOU, ForexService, Futures Galleria, FXCM, FxCompany Financial Group Ltd., FXDD, FXOpen, FxPro, GCI Financial, Grand Capital Ltd., GTL Trading, IFC Markets,IG Markets, Interbank FX, Invest Profit, LARSON & HOLZ IT LTD, LiteForex, Lionstone Investment Services Ltd., Kalita Finance, MasterForex, Maximus Capital Markets, MDM Bank, MetaQuotes (Metatrader 4, MetaTrader 5, MT5), MIG Bank, PAREX BANKA, PFGFX, PT Millennium Penata Futures, Real Trade, Rietumu Bank, Saxo Bank, SMPTrader, TeleTRADE D.J., TrendFX, UMIS, Varengold Bank FX, VTB 24, Windsor Brokers,X-Trade Brokers



Only during this 2-day MOSCOW FOREX EXPO 2011 for beginners and professionals can participants enjoy a full program of training workshops and seminars held by specially invited forex-gurus: Veniamin Safin, Sergei Belyaev, Vasiliy Yakimkin.



In addition to the above-mentioned gurus, visitors can get acquainted with other experts in the field of forex, who will share their secrets and cover the most topical issues.



Within the expo on November 18, 2011 Fourth Award Ceremony «Forex Expo Awards» will take place. During the last 10 months everyone had the opportunity to vote for the best brokerage firms presented in 15 categories.



This show will be in Moscow and the exhibition entrance is absolutely FREE!



For more information about the Forex Expo and Forex Expo Awards please visit http://forexexpo.com/



