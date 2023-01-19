MOSFET Relay Market Size to Reach $474 Million by 2030

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2023 -- MOSFET Relay Market is projected to grow from USD 237 million in 2022 to USD 474 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. MOSFET relays are the semiconductor relays which consist of an LED coupled optically to a MOSFET and are used primarily as signal relay replacements. Having no flexible contacts, MOSFET relays have long-term reliability than mechanical relays. MOSFET relay is a type of photocoupler which comprises of an LED at the input side and a photodetector at the output side. MOSFET coupler product also varies according to the kind of photodetector at the output side. Its core varieties include an IC-output photocoupler, transistor-output photocoupler, MOSFET-output photo coupler (known as "photorelay"), triac-output photocoupler.



200V–500 V is expected to result in the segment growing at second fastest rate in the MOSFET Relay Market



High frequency and efficient performance to propel market growth. High-voltage MOSFET relay switching modules in this segment are mostly suitable for industries and are found in up to 500 V. The purpose is to switch to high-voltage signals and high-frequency applications. Another attribute by which MOSFET relays could be characterized is the amount of load, or current, they are capable of handling. MOSFET relays are small, fast acting, and can switch low-level signals, in addition, they have no wearing parts resulting in a long life. They are prominent in providing highly efficient performance characteristics in insulation resistance and stand-off voltage.



Charging station by application is estimated to be fastest growing market



The need of charging stations to cater to the growing EV market to boost demand. With an aim to reduce emission, economies around the world are moving towards electric vehicles. According to IEA, publicly available EV charging points were up by nearly 40% in 2021. China has the largest number of publicly available chargers in the world. It accounts to a share of about 85% of the world's fast chargers and 55% of slow chargers. MOSFET relays find application in EV charging stations as they are used to cut off the charge and to discharge the DC power of the battery in EVs. They are also used in charging plugs between the external charger and the vehicle battery. A rapid growth in the adoption of EVs globally and the need for a robust charging infrastructure, hence, is expected to drive the MOSFET Relay Market.



Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the largest MOSFET Relay Market



Asia Pacific (excl. China) held a 41.2% share in the photo MOSFET Relay Market in 2021. The region has been segmented, by country, into China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China accounted for the maximum share of the Asia Pacific market in 2021. China is the key production base of all types of relays in the world, with its output holding more than 50% of the global total. Driven by the expanding demand from downstream markets, The industrial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market for photo MOSFET relay relays in the country. The country plans to pump up the spending on infrastructure to boost economic growth.



The leading players in the MOSFET Relay Market include Schneider Electric (France), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Omron Corporation (Japan), Standex Electronics Inc. (US)



