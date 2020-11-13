Moskinator Pro Launches an Insect Zapper That Really Works

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- Moskinator Pro is a miraculous discovery for everyone who's at a constant target of little, blood-sucking creatures called mosquitos. These are the people who are immediately falling prey to these insects and are the first ones to receive a bump whether alone or in a gathering.



What is Moskinator Pro?

Moskinator Pro is a device that effectively kills mosquito without rendering any disadvantage or harm to health. It is designed in such a way that it does the job without any additional input and keeps the area clean from mosquitos.



Order Moskinator Pro From Its Official Website



Why is it Important to Get Rid Of Mosquitos?



A mosquito may seem like a tiny harmless insect but it is a well-established that the creature is responsible for killing more than a million people each year with its deadly bite. The diseases such as Malaria have already killed around 435,000 people whereas 90% of deaths by Malaria occur in Africa. Other diseases caused or transmitted by mosquitos include; Chikungunya, Zika Virus, Dengue, West Nile Virus, and Yellow Virus.



Disadvantages of Conventional Mosquito Killers



People have been opting for various other mosquito killers prior to the use of bug zappers, but all of these pose more harm than benefits. The other methods include mosquito repellents, mosquito killer sprays, and coils and each of them renders different disadvantages to both environment and health.



Mosquito Repellent: The person who uses a mosquito repellent is made unattractive to the mosquito and hence is saved from the bite. However, that does not mean that the insect is dead but it is still present to bite others in the vicinity. Furthermore, other health concerns for the use of repellents include;



Insect Killing Sprays: These sprays and vaporizers contain chemicals such as pyrethrin and diethyl toluimide (DEET) which can lead to the following hazards;



Insect Killing Coils: The coils when burnt, emit vapors of insecticide that kills the mosquitoes efficiently. However, this method can be hazardous if used for a prolonged time in an enclosed space. The reason being that one coil emits smoke equal to that of approximately 100 cigarettes which in turn has a drastic effect on the lungs. Also Read: What might cause of a mosquito bite?



How Does Moskinator Pro Work?



To all the people think that the safer aspect of the device is earned by hard input, let it be clear that the machine requires only 4 steps to get the work done. That's right four steps, out of which, you have to carry out the first one and rest is up to the machine to kill the last living mosquito out of the area. This is how it works;



Step 1: Plug the device in the desired area.



Step 2: The built-in UV light attracts the mosquitos towards the device



Step 3: The suction fan sucks the mosquito inside the machine.



Step 4: The dehydration caused by the fan kills the mosquito and it dies on the collection mat.



About Moskinator Pro

Moskinator Pro a winner in its race with other mosquito killers. It is effective, reliable, safe, environment friendly, and easy to use; all of which propels it to compete better against others in the same race. The machine emits no smoke, chemical, or even noise and silently kills all the mosquito that may cause something as mere as a bump or a disease as deadly as Dengue and hence protects human health from all aspects. Visit The Official Website To Order Your Moskinator Pro Today