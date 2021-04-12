Mosquito Repellent Market to Reach US$ 5,698.6 Mn by 2026, as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues to Expand Quickly

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Mosquito Repellent Market – Snapshot

A mosquito repellent is a device designed to keep away mosquitoes, to prevent them from biting humans and feeding on human blood. A mosquito repellent typically contains an active ingredient that repels mosquitoes. Mosquito repellents are available in coils, liquid vaporizers, and sticks. It includes creams, lotions, and oils that can be applied directly on the skin. It also comes in aerosol and pump-spray that can be applied on the skin or used to treat clothing. Mosquito repellents are different from insecticides in that the latter are used to kill insects.



The global mosquito repellent market is segmented based on product type, ingredient type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, coils segment acquired the largest market share in 2017 due to its widespread application across the globe. Moreover, coils are cheaper compared to other mosquito repellents and are readily available in the market which leads to its enhanced consumption. However, cream &oil segment is expected to expand at a fast rate during the forecast period due to its compact size, ease of handling and carrying, and applying as and when necessary. Furthermore, sprays and aerosols are ideal for camping and recreational activities, thereby keeping mosquito-borne diseases out of reach.



Geographically, the mosquito repellent market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Asia Pacific held the majority share of the global mosquito repellent market in 2017. Rapid increase in urbanization, changing lifestyle of people, and rising awareness among consumers about healthy and safe products are fueling the mosquito repellent market in the region. Additionally, Asia Pacific witnessed higher demand due to increasing number of malaria, dengue, and zika virus cases in the region. Diseases such as malaria, dengue, and chikungunya are more frequent in this region. For example, according to Asia Pacific Leaders Malaria Alliance, malaria is endemic in 19 Asian countries with more than two billion people at risk. Moreover, increasing population, lack of proper hygiene, favorable climatic conditions, and increasing recreational activities are expected to favor the demand for mosquito repellent products over the forecast period.



In terms of ingredient type, synthetic ingredient segment acquired major market share compared to natural ingredient segment due to widespread application of DEET as an active ingredient. However, natural ingredient segment is expected to expand in the near future due to increasing awareness among individuals regarding usage of mosquito repellents made from plant extracts. According to distribution channel, offline segment still has major market share. Mosquito repellent is a non-grocery need based item and is majorly preferred to be purchased offline due to its easy availability. However, lack of time, increased awareness among individuals, wide product availability etc. is anticipated to increase the sale of mosquito repellent from online channels.



One of the main challenging factors impacting the growth of the global mosquito repellent market is the stringent government rules and regulations. Various organizations such as the European Environment Agency and the European Medicines Agency have implemented safety standards to check whether a mosquito repellent product is harmful for human beings and efficient enough for its intended use before legalizing it for mass production. Furthermore, the United States Environmental Protection Agency prescribes laws which precisely monitor these products before granting them a certified label. Different laws mandate that the safety of insect repellent products and its constituents be authenticated prior to their availability in the market. Moreover, these products should not possess any banned ingredients.



Increasing awareness by the collaboration of key players with the government is an opportunity for the mosquito repellent market. Governments and NGOs are actively participating to spread awareness amongst the masses due to improper waste management as well as lack of knowledge among the rural population. Additionally, leading companies are joining hands with governments and helping to spread awareness about various mosquito borne diseases and ways to prevent it.



Some of the key players in the mosquito repellent market include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., 3M, Avon Products Inc., Dabur International, Enesis Group etc. Key players operating in the mosquito repellent market adopt numerous strategies to sustain in the market. Product development and acquisition and partnership are some of the main strategies adopted by key players to gain a competitive edge.



