Mosquito Repellent Products for Children Market Global Market 2019 by Top Key Players, Technology, Production Capacity, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue and Market Share Forecas

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 --



Mosquito Repellent Products for Children Market - 2020-2025





Market Overview



Insect repellents are utilized to repel flies, mosquitoes, ticks, and other biting insects. Mosquitoes can transmit infections such as Malaria, Zika, and West Nile virus. Ticks can transmit Lyme infection, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and other harmful diseases. Repellents are not used to kill insects, but to keep them away to avoid bites and the spread of infections. There are numerous active ingredients in mosquito repellents registered with the Environmental Protection Agency. Picaridin, DEET, and oil of lemon eucalyptus are some common mosquito repellents.



Mosquito repellents can be applied directly to the skin and some can be applied on clothes. Mosquito repellents are available in several forms including wipes, sprays, roll-on, or lotions. The increasing threat of infections, such as malaria, dengue, Zika virus, chikungunya, and yellow fever, is anticipated to rise the demand for mosquito repellents during the forecast period. The factors like increased government initiatives undertaken for infection control, growing health awareness among people, and the inexpensive costs of these products are some of the crucial factors supporting the demand for repellents, across the globe.



There is a surge in the adoption of mosquito repellents manufactured using natural/organic ingredients. The adoption of such mosquito repellents is enhancing, in order to avoid threatening issues, such as allergies, and skin rashes. People are being more aware of the use of protecting aids to avoid mosquito bites that may lead to threatening infections, particularly during outdoor recreational activities. A mosquito can act as a vector for transfer of several pathogens responsible for the cause of numerous threatening infections like dengue, malaria, etc. To prevent such situations, mosquito repellents are the best option.



Free Sample Report >>



https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4241183-global-mosquito-repellent-products-for-children-market-insights-forecast-to-2025



The following manufacturers are covered:

Sawyer

OFF

Coleman

Babyganics

Buzz Away

Repel

PARA'KITO

BADGER

Herbal Armor

MooGoo

Cutter



Market segmentation



The global mosquito repellent market can be analyzed on the basis of the following segments-



Based on product type, the mosquito repellent can be classified into-



Cream or oil

Vaporizer

Spray

Coil

Mat

Others



The cream/oil repellents are highly adopted by people across the world. The coil product segment is expected to register considerable growth.



Based on the major sales channels, the mosquito repellent market can be segmented into-



Convenience stores

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Online

Drug stores



The leading market players are focusing on advertising and promoting their product range through integrated communication platforms, such as newspapers, television, hoardings, billboards, and social media, to spread awareness about mosquito-related infections. This, in turn, enhances the demand for their mosquito repellent offerings.



Regional Analysis



Geographically, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions driving the mosquito repellent market. Asia Pacific region has witnessed an increased demand for mosquito repellent products. Numerous market players, coupled with local governments and NGOs, have contributed to enhancing the level of awareness among people residing in rural and urban areas against numerous water- and air-borne infections. The impact of this surging awareness is anticipated to stimulate the demand for mosquito repellents, across the region, owing to improved penetration levels. People in this region are preferring products that do not have chemical ingredients, leading to increasing demand for natural/organic mosquito repellents.



Facts



Market players are concentrating on developing advanced R&D and product innovation strategies to cater to the demands of the consumers and sustain in the competitive environment. Product innovation is the key strategy to lead the mosquito repellent market. In the year 2018, Mortein, a leading insect repellent manufacturer introduced the advanced '2-in-1 insect killer'. The product claims 100% kill guarantee on Zika and dengue causing mosquitoes, as well as diarrhea-causing cockroaches.



Continued …



Download Sample >>



About Us:



"Wise Guy Reports Is Part Of The Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. And Offers Premium Progressive Statistical Surveying, Market Research Reports, Analysis & Forecast Data For Industries And Governments Around The Globe. Wise Guy Reports Features An Exhaustive List Of Market Research Reports From Hundreds Of Publishers Worldwide. We Boast A Database Spanning Virtually Every Market Category And An Even More Comprehensive Collection Of Market Research Reports Under These Categories And Sub-Categories".



CONTACT US: