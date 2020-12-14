Mosquitron UV Light Mosquito Lamp Offers USB Bug Killing Zapper

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- Mosquitron is a device that uses electric-powered light and a screen trap that helps you eradicate pesky insects that arise in humid climates and hot weather like mosquitoes.



Getting a good night sleep is different for everyone. However, with mosquitos biting everywhere someone sweats on those warm summer nights, it can get a little difficult. Even in the daytime, mosquitos can become a nuisance for a date night, a barbecue, and many other plans, but wearing bug spray and repellent isn't the most comfortable solution.



With the use of Mosquitron, consumers can deter mosquitos away from their room. The light attracts the mosquitoes directly to it, deterring them from latching onto humans instead. Since there's no topical remedy to apply, it is safe to keep in any room to defend the skin of anyone, including infants. With nothing to spread disease or cause itchiness, a good night of sleep is easy to recapture.



Ultraviolet blue wavelengths of light are exactly what mosquitos need to draw nearer, and the device quickly captures the bugs inside with no way to leave. The device features a compact design with a smart light sensor, which means that it will automatically turn on when it gets dark. Plus, anything that is captured is stored below a screen, allowing it to be emptied when it becomes too full or to prevent buildup. There is no chemical used to kill off the mosquitos, as they are just trapped and dehydrated while inside.



Powered by a USB connection, the lamp can continue to run through the night to keep the room free of insect bites without disturbing the space. However, it is also safe to plug into a power bank for consumers that want to use it while they are further from an electrical outlet.



About Mosquitron

Mosquitron provides users with a level of protection that is usually found in candles and topical remedies. There are no chemicals involved, and consumers won't have to worry about dead mosquitos collecting in common areas. As the world awakens to the power of UV mosquito zappers, there is going to be high demand and plenty of new market entrants. With a warranty available, consumers can further protect themselves from any possible broken mechanisms to keep it functioning properly.