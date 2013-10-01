Most Effective Cellulite Removal Exercises Revealed by Joey Atlas

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Symulast stands for Synergistic Muscle Layer Stimulation, a four-phase process developed by fitness expert and personal trainer Joey Atlas. After a friend came to him for help, Atlas, who is specialized in the female body structure, decided to dig deeper into this matter and find a solution to his friend’s cellulite problem.



The author did a thorough research and, using his expertise in the training field, he came up with a series of complex exercises based on targeted lower body movements that would help his friend get rid of cellulite in her lower body area. The exercises turned out to be extremely effective, so Atlas decided to share his findings with the world by writing Truth about Cellulite.



Visit the Official Website & Download Joey Atlas’ Truth about Cellulite E-book



According to Cellulite Procedures magazine, Truth about Cellulite was written by Joey Atlas to help women worldwide eliminate cellulite once and for good. In the book, the author details the Symulast method and describes all the cellulite removal exercises women have to perform on a daily basis, for 28 days.



After only 4 weeks, they will see their body transform, writes CelluliteProcedures.com. Not only will users see the cellulite disappear, but also the skin become smoother and more glowing. The muscled will become more toned and will no longer have that saggy appearance. However, the magazine reassures women that Symulast will not lead them to building more muscles, but toning the muscles that have been affected by cellulite.



To sum it up, CelluliteProcedures.com writes in their review on Joey Atlas’ Truth about Cellulite e-book that Symulast provides women with the most effective cellulite removal exercises, helping them tone their body and get in shape within only four weeks.