Most Event Managers in Roger AR Regular Customers to Kerneli Protable Toilets

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Residents of Rogers AR have voted Kerneli as their number one choice of outdoor porta potties. An extensive interview with the regular clients indicated that customers came back for more due to the outstanding customer service and their sanitary facilities. An annual survey showed that a major portion of event planners in Rogers AR is regular customers of the Kerneli. A high profile event manager (name withheld) revealed that with Kerneli, he just has to place the call, make the payment, and forget about it because the company handles the rest of the work at the right time and with high efficiency.



The company provides just about any design of portable toilets for any occasion. Be it user friendly, easy to fix porta potties for camping and marine purposes or for luxury units for special outdoor events, Kerneli offers it all. As a matter of fact, hardly any client who called the company with a special request was turned down. Some of the clients revealed that they turned to Kerneli after being turned down by several Portable Toilets Rogers AR companies because they did not have what they were looking for. One must be warned that if one does not have a specific request in mind, it could take a long time to make the right decision because the range toilet collections is so wide that it could confuse the beginner. At such situations, it is highly advisable to take the help of the company's consultancy.



Kerneli makes it a priority to make pricing as transparent as possible. Price fixing is open to competition and there is absolutely no hidden cost associated with the purchase. Purchase of any Kerneli's products is delivered to the buyer free of cost and at the right time without any delay what so ever. All prices are openly displayed in the company's official website. To find additional information on portable toilets Rogers AR please visit http://www.kerneli.org/potties/ar-portable-toilets/portable-toilets-in-rogers-ar/



About Kerneli

Kerneli Portable toilets is one of the nation's largest and most popular portable toilets website. It has expanded its base to over almost all the cities and towns of the country.



Contact Media

Kerneli

Austin, TX

Email: info@kerneli.org

http://www.kerneli.org