Most Experienced Attorney in Montgomery County, Edwin L. Guyer, Help Clients with DUI Charges

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Edwin L. Guyer, one of the acclaimed attorneys in Montgomery County now helps clients with DUI charges. He and his law firm holds the reputation of being an expert in dealing DUI, underage drinking and traffic violations charges.



He with several successful pleadings has helped numerous clients facing DUI or other charges. His team is highly experienced and thoroughly professional. In fact, these DUI Lawyers in King of Prussia ensure to file a strong petition on behalf of their clients to protect them from any arrest or driving license impounding.



Clients facing any underage drinking charges can rely upon Edwin L. Guyer and his team for underage drinking record expungement after reaching the age of 21. This former prosecutor with over 30 years in the local courts with his expert contention put his client at the winning side. He has a vast experience of dealing with DUI, Traffic Violations and License Suspension cases. For Expungement in Pennsylvania, none is better than Edwin L. Guyer without any doubt.



While elaborating Expungement in PA further a spokesperson stated, “under Pennsylvania law, an underage drinking conviction results in a driver’s license suspension, commencing on the date a teen applies for a driver’s license, typically at age sixteen. What many people don’t know, however, is that a young person may qualify to have the underage drinking charge cleared from their record upon reaching the age of twenty-one. At The Law Offices of Edwin L. Guyer, we help young people expunge their record when they become twenty-one years old. Edwin L. Guyer has many years of experience gathering certified exhibits and preparing petitions.”



About The Law Offices of Edwin L. Guyer

At the DUI and criminal defense law office of Edwin L. Guyer, Attorney at Law, he has earned a reputation throughout eastern Pennsylvania for providing the aggressive, experienced representation one needs when he is facing the toughest challenge of losing his driver's license or being convicted of a crime. Their goal is to help a person get the best possible outcome for his case, and they focus on helping people keep their private or commercial driver's license. To protect privileges and future contact the Expungement expert in Pennsylvania law office of Edwin L. Guyer, Attorney at Law, for a free consultation.



For further details, just log on to http://www.paduilawyer.com/