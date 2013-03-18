Most Home Owners Are Under Insured, a Recent Survey Claims

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- A recent survey conducted by Insurance Information Institute claims nearly half of respondents, thought the amount of homeowners insurance they need is dependent on the real estate value of their home. One in three respondents reported buying less homeowners insurance to save money. “That's a mistake!" Says Loretta Worters, vice president of the Insurance Information Institute.



The biggest reason for carrying too little protection, not only with your home, but auto insurance, and even long term care, is that most people simply trust their agent. They trust the agent to provide a "package" that covers all their insurance coverage in one policy. Many agents do not even sit down and explain the coverage being provided, and almost never review policy owners accounts without the request of the product holders.



Most do not read the policy page by page. This is where the problems begins, the other concern is that policies are not regularly reviewed to update changes in the rising costs. A home owners policy that was issued when a home was purchased several years ago, is seldom the same value today. The same with car insurance. Most states require only a minimum coverage. This is almost never enough in a serious accident situation.



"Trying to cut corners to save a couple bucks can really backfire when a claim is made." A spokesperson for, Insurance For Life, http://insurance-for-life.net, said. "You may have to make up the difference in the coverage, out of pocket, if you do not have enough coverage."



"Comparing insurers and the products they offer, not to mention the costs, is the best method of staying within a budget."



Many people are taking control of their own insurance needs by going online to compare insurances company's coverage and rates. "You can find insurance policies available to protect everything from your car to your health, and you may not know which types of insurance are really necessary. Comparing different rates and coverage online allows you to make the best choice for your needs." The spokesperson for, Insurance For Life stated.



Another product that is gaining popularity in recent years is travel insurance, which covers specific circumstances surrounding international and domestic travel.



Business owners are not eliminated from this, "one company covers all," thinking. Health insurance is one of the biggest costs that businesses face when hiring an employee. However, business health insurance is also an effective way for businesses to attract the best employees and retain these employees as well. Small businesses that are considering offering health insurance benefits need to really examine the differences in coverage, offered by several different companies' products. It is important to get the most attractive coverage for employees while being the most cost effective for the employer.



The Insurance For Life website, offers several detailed articles and helpful tips, that are must reads, before making your insurance product decisions. Visit, http://insurance-for-life.net, to read the articles that will best fit your insurance coverage needs.



