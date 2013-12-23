Most Popular Garcinia Cambogia, Raspberry Ketone and Green Coffee Pills in December 2013 Are Revealed at Pills-for-Weight-Loss.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Many people will be aware that supplements containing garcinia cambogia, raspberry ketones and green coffee extract are still some of the best-selling diet pills in December 2013.



So to help people find the most effective pills that can help them successfully lose weight after Christmas and the New Year, Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com have recently created this article which examines some of the best and most popular weight loss pills that are currently on the market.



They found that the NatureWise supplements were still amongst the top-sellers, and have been for quite a while now, which is why they have taken a closer look at the garcinia cambogia, raspberry ketone and green coffee supplements that are available from this company.



A spokesperson for Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com said:



"The top-selling diet supplement right now as we head towards Christmas is the NatureWise Garcinia Cambogia Extract supplement, which contains 60% hydroxycitric acid (HCA), which is more than the recommended amount, and can help suppress the appetite, reduce the production of fat, lower calorie intake and help to actively burn fat."



"However the NatureWise Green Coffee Extract supplement, which contains 50% chlorogenic acid (GCA), is also really effective because it can help boost the metabolism, inhibit the production of glucose, suppress the appetite and burn fat in the liver."



"Similarly the NatureWise Raspberry Ketones Plus supplement is also very popular with dieters because it is another powerful fat burner due to the potent combination of raspberry ketones and various other antioxidants and superfruits, such as acai berry, african mango, apple cider vinegar, green tea, resveratrol, grapefruit extract and kelp."



Full details of all of these hugely popular green coffee, raspberry ketone and garcinia cambogia weight loss supplements from NatureWise can be found at:



http://pills-for-weight-loss.com/2013/12/17/the-most-popular-weight-loss-pills-in-december-2013/



About Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com

Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com was created in April 2012 and features some general weight loss articles, as well as reviews of individual diet pills and supplements. It aims to provide helpful advice with regards to which weight loss supplements are the most effective.