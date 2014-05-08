Most Popular Research on Natural Rubber Markets in China: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Report 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Natural Rubber Markets" In China 2014



China's demand for natural rubber has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table of Content



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. CHLOROPRENE RUBBER (CR) INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Industry Structure

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Major Producer Facility

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Producers

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Potential Entrants

Technology Development

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Price



IV. CHLOROPRENE RUBBER (CR) PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Production and Demand

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Output

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Demand

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Capacity

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Capacity Expansion

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Import and Export



V. CHLOROPRENE RUBBER (CR) MARKETS OUTLOOK

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Markets Outlook

CR Consumption in AdhesiveMarket

Adhesive Markets Outlook

CR Consumption in Indastrial Rubber Products Market

Indastrial Rubber Products Markets Outlook

CR Consumption in Automobile Parts Market

Automobile Parts Market Outlook

CR Consumption in Wire and Cable Market

Wire and Cable Market Outlook

CR Consumption in Other Markets

Other Market Outlook



VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS

China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China’s Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprises



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VII. CHLOROPRENE RUBBER (CR) PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Producer Profiles and Directory

Major End-Users I. INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade



III. CHLOROPRENE RUBBER (CR) INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Production, Capacity and Demand

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Key Producers

Market Share of Key Domestic Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Producers

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption by market

Major Foreign Investment in China



IV. PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Production and Demand

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Output by Manufacturer

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption by Application

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Capacity by Manufacturers

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Capacity and Expansion by Manufacturer

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Import by Country



V. CHLOROPRENE RUBBER (CR) MARKETS OUTLOOK

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption by Market

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption by Market

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption in Adhesive Industry and Market Share

China\'s Top 15 Adhesive Manufacturers and Their Capacity

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption in Industrial Rubber Products Industry and Market Share

China\'s Main Industrial Rubber ProductsManufacturers

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption in Automobile Parts Industry and Market Share

China\'s Top 20 Automobile Parts Manufacturers

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption in Wire and Cable Market Share

China\'s Top 20 Wire and Cable Manufacturers and Their Total Profits

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption in Other Fields and Market Share

China\'s Main Other Fields Manufacturers



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I. INTRODUCTION

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Output, Capacity, Demand



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

China’s Imports and Exports

Industrial Output by Ownership

China’s GDP



III. CHLOROPRENE RUBBER (CR) INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Output

Capacity of Butadiene Rubber (CR)

Demand of Butadiene Rubber (CR)

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Output, Capacity and Demand

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Output and Self-Sufficiency

China’s Key Chloroprene Rubber (CR) producers Location by Province

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Application by Markets

The Typical CR Manufacturing Process

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Price Trend



IV. CHLOROPRENE RUBBER (CR) PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Worldwide Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Capacity by Region

Worldwide Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption by Region

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Output, Capacity and Demand

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Output

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Demand

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption by Market

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Capacity

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Output and Demand

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Capacity and Demand

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Output and Self-Sufficiency

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Import

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Demand Composition

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Demand and Self-sufficiency

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Net Import and Self-sufficiency

Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Import by Country



V. CHLOROPRENE RUBBER (CR) MARKETS OUTLOOK

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption by Application

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption in Adhesive Industry and Market Share

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption in Industrial Rubber Products Industry and Market Share

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption in Automobile Parts Industry and Market Share

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption in Wire and Cable Industry and Market Share

China’s Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Consumption in Other fields and Market Share



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China’s Distribution Channel



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