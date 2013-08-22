Most Popular Weight Loss Products in August 2013 Are Featured at Pills-for-Weight-Loss.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- There are all kinds of different weight loss products on the market these days, as many people will be all too aware.



However to see which products are proving to be the most popular with dieters right now in August 2013, Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com have taken it upon themselves to identify the best-selling products from a few of the leading online weight loss stores, and talk about these products in their latest blog post.



It appears that raspberry ketones and green coffee bean extract supplements are still top of many dieters' wish-lists because these remain very popular this month, based on the latest sales figures.



Two of the top-selling products are featured in this latest blog post, along with a relatively new product that is generating lots of sales right now which combines both raspberry ketones and green coffee extract in a single supplement.



It also appears that weight loss patches and weight loss teas are popular with dieters this August because two such products were the top-sellers on one of the other weight loss stores this month.



Commenting on these findings, a spokesman for Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com said:



"It was no surprise to see green coffee and raspberry ketone supplements topping the best-sellers list on one of the weight loss sites that we looked at because these have been proven to be effective at burning fat in clinical studies, and have been recommended by a few TV doctors in recent years."



"However it was quite surprising to see that lots of people seem to be buying weight loss patches and weight loss teas to help them lose weight because these haven't received anywhere near the same kind of publicity."



Anyone that would like to read more about all 5 of these best-selling weight loss products in August 2013, can do so by visiting:



http://pills-for-weight-loss.com/2013/08/21/5-popular-weight-loss-products-in-august-2013/



About Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com

Pills-For-Weight-Loss.com was created in April 2012 and features some general weight loss articles, as well as reviews of individual diet pills and supplements. It aims to provide helpful advice with regards to which weight loss supplements are the most effective.