Most Recommended Blenders and Juicers for Everyone

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- There are many juicers and blenders from which people can choose but depending on their taste, each person may have their own preference which suits them the best. Charlotte’s Vineyard is a review site for different juicers and blenders to help those people looking for their brand. Also, this site also provides articles about working out, healthy eating, juicing, and everything that can help a person to be healthy. Different smoothie and juice recipes are also offered here so that readers can try them.



There are only two blenders that are recommended by Charlotte’s Vineyard and those are the Blendtec and the Vintamix. According to Vitamix 5200 review made by Charlotte’s Vineyard, Vitamix is good when it comes to blending almost everything including leafy greens and other vegetables. It also features 64 Oz container with lots of options and very sturdy. It also comes with a detailed recipe book which includes hundreds of healthy recipes for soups, nut milks, dressings, smoothies, and much more.



When it comes to Blendtec review, Charlotte’s Vineyard claims it to be the best blender on the market. Aside from the powerful 1560 watt and 3 peak horsepower motor and a touch user interface, it also has also 7 pre-programmed buttons, wet and dry blending capabilities, and a patented square jar. Although it can be noisy and has a short warranty of 3 years, these are nothing compared to its benefits.



Now for juicer, there may be many options for this one but some of few good juicers reviewed by the site are the Hurom Slow juicer, the Jack Lalanne juicer, and the Breville juicer. According to Jack Lalanne juicer review made by Charlotte’s Vineyard, this juicer is not necessarily as good as the more expensive juicers like Greenstar and Omega. However, it works perfectly and can be affordable. Some of its features include patented juice extraction technology, high quality stainless steel cutting blade, 3,600 RPM motor that works quietly, and an extra large feeder chute that can accommodate large pieces of fruits and veggies.



And lastly, the Breville juicer review by Charlotte’s Vineyard which claims that it is not only easy to use but it is also an exceptional appliance. It has a one year warranty and features 850-watts of power and 2-speed electronic control. It has also a patented micro mesh basket, large-sized fee chute, professional juice extractor, and 1-liter juice jug with a froth separator. . For details one may visit : http://www.charlottesvineyard.com/contact-us/



