Most Valuable News on Digital TV Subscriber and STB Shipment Industry 2014-2018: Global Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Worldwide Digital TV Subscriber And STB Shipment Forecasts, 2014-2018"



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This report presents worldwide digital TV STB shipment volume and value per year for the period 2014-2018, with volume and value breakdowns by product mix. Also included are forecasts of worldwide digital TV subscriber base and share by system technology per year for the period 2014 - 2018. The report finds that subscriber base of digital TV services - consisting of IP, cable, satellite, and terrestrial TV - are expected to grow steadily during the period 2014 – 2018. It is forecast that digital TV subscriber base will have a CAGR of 6% during the period 2014 - 2018.



Worldwide digital TV STB shipment volume is expected to still achieve around 10.2% year-on-year growth in 2014. However, as most digital switchover process around the world is heading toward the end in 2014, digital satellite STB shipment volume and value is anticipated to decline, beginning in 2015 and continuing through 2018.



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In 2014, it is forecast that shipment volume of global digital cable TV STBs will overtake digital satellite TV STBs with the lion's market share of 29.5%, followed by digital satellite TV STBs, terrestrial TV STBs, IPTV STBs, and OTT (Over The Top) STBs.



Table of Contents



Worldwide Digital TV Subscribers, 2012 - 2018

Worldwide Digital TV Subscribers Share by Technology, 2012 - 2018

Worldwide Digital TV STB Shipment Volume, 2012 - 2018

Worldwide Digital TV STB Shipment Volume by Product Mix, 2012 - 2018

Worldwide Digital TV STB Shipment Volume Share by Product Mix, 2012- 2018

Worldwide Digital TV STB Shipment Value, 2012 - 2018

Worldwide Digital TV STB Shipment Value by Product Mix, 2012 - 2018

Worldwide Digital TV STB Shipment Value Share by Product Mix, 2012 - 2018

Worldwide Digital TV STB ASP by Function, 2012 - 2018

Intelligence Insight

Research Scope & Definitions



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