Most Viewed Report : Prepared Meals Market in China 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- The continued rises in average incomes, increasing numbers of middle-class consumers and changing lifestyles, such as busier working lives, have made prepared meals increasingly popular. However, the category faces fierce competition from the diverse range of foods available in foodservice, while supply chain issues remain a barrier in some geographical areas.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/prepared-meals-china-july-2013



TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction

In this report we answer the key questions

Definition

Methodology



Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: China value retail sales of ready meals, 2008-18

Figure 2: China ready meals retail sales, by segment, by value (RMB bn), 2008-12

Companies and brands

Figure 3: Leading companies’ shares of retail value sales of ready meals in China, 2011-12

The consumer

Frequency of eating prepared meals

Figure 4: Frequency of eating different types of prepared meals or meal kits, February 2013

Usage occasions

Retail channels

Most important factors considered when buying prepared meals

Figure 5: Leading factors considered when choosing prepared meals, February 2013

Attitudes towards prepared meals

Time and convenience are key drivers of demand

Figure 6: Selected attitudes towards prepared meals and meal kits, February 2013

Prepared meals suffer from a poor image on health and taste

Figure 7: Selected attitudes towards prepared meals, February 2013

Demand for premium products

Key trends

Convenience remains the main driver of demand for prepared meals

Addressing health and taste concerns will drive prepared meals

Premium prepared meals emerge in China



To Buy A Copy Of This Report Visit : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172483



The Market

Key points

Market size

Figure 8: Value and volume retail sales of ready meals, China, 2008-18

Changing lifestyles and rising incomes support demand for ready meals

while rise of modern trade facilitates growing availability

The forecast

Figure 9: China retail sales of ready meals, by value, 2008-18

Market segmentation

Figure 10: China ready meals retail sales by segment, by value, 2008-12

Figure 11: China ready meals retail sales by segment, by volume, 2008-12

Figure 12: China retail sales of ready meals, by segment, by value and volume share, 2008 and 2012

Traditional dumplings maintain an important role in the ready meals market

Frozen pizza is gaining popularity, benefiting from foodservice



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/