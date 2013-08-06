Most Viewed Report : Prepared Meals Market in China 2013

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Prepared Meals Market In China” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- The continued rises in average incomes, increasing numbers of middle-class consumers and changing lifestyles, such as busier working lives, have made prepared meals increasingly popular. However, the category faces fierce competition from the diverse range of foods available in foodservice, while supply chain issues remain a barrier in some geographical areas.
To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/prepared-meals-china-july-2013
TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
In this report we answer the key questions
Definition
Methodology
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: China value retail sales of ready meals, 2008-18
Figure 2: China ready meals retail sales, by segment, by value (RMB bn), 2008-12
Companies and brands
Figure 3: Leading companies’ shares of retail value sales of ready meals in China, 2011-12
The consumer
Frequency of eating prepared meals
Figure 4: Frequency of eating different types of prepared meals or meal kits, February 2013
Usage occasions
Retail channels
Most important factors considered when buying prepared meals
Figure 5: Leading factors considered when choosing prepared meals, February 2013
Attitudes towards prepared meals
Time and convenience are key drivers of demand
Figure 6: Selected attitudes towards prepared meals and meal kits, February 2013
Prepared meals suffer from a poor image on health and taste
Figure 7: Selected attitudes towards prepared meals, February 2013
Demand for premium products
Key trends
Convenience remains the main driver of demand for prepared meals
Addressing health and taste concerns will drive prepared meals
Premium prepared meals emerge in China
To Buy A Copy Of This Report Visit : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172483
The Market
Key points
Market size
Figure 8: Value and volume retail sales of ready meals, China, 2008-18
Changing lifestyles and rising incomes support demand for ready meals
while rise of modern trade facilitates growing availability
The forecast
Figure 9: China retail sales of ready meals, by value, 2008-18
Market segmentation
Figure 10: China ready meals retail sales by segment, by value, 2008-12
Figure 11: China ready meals retail sales by segment, by volume, 2008-12
Figure 12: China retail sales of ready meals, by segment, by value and volume share, 2008 and 2012
Traditional dumplings maintain an important role in the ready meals market
Frozen pizza is gaining popularity, benefiting from foodservice
