Most Watched Sports Collectibles on eBay Now Available at Sports Collectors Daily

Evansville, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Sports Collectors Daily is adding another feature to its website that enables readers to see what sports cards and memorabilia are grabbing the most attention on eBay.



The new portal, available through the “What's Hot on eBay” link on SportsCollectorsDaily.com, enables visitors to see a live feed of the most watched items on eBay in various sports card and sports memorabilia categories. This information gives collectors a look at what items are currently attracting the most attention from bidders, whether they are interested in old baseball or other sports cards, vintage sports memorabilia, autographs or game-worn jerseys.



“Our website is dedicated to the aggregation of daily news and events in the sports collecting world,” said Sports Collectors Daily President Rich Mueller. “We’ve published over 7,000 collecting-related stories in the last 6 ½ years so there’s a lot going on in the industry and trends really show up first on eBay.”



Many times, the hottest items are rookie cards of new stars such as Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III or Mike Trout. However, so many collectors of vintage cards have been known to ‘watch’ a high grade or rare item, that it soars to the top of the list. Recently, more than 300 eBay users tracked the auction of a rare 1909-1911 T206 Eddie Plank card as it pushed toward a six figure closing price.



The ‘Most Watched Sports Memorabilia on eBay’ page also offers dealers a snapshot of which cards and memorabilia are generating interest among collectors so they can determine fair market price for similar items.



As America cleans out its attics and dealers push the hottest cards and memorabilia online, Sports Collectors Daily can offer readers a quick look at the market’s ‘most watched’ items in a matter of seconds, thanks to a partnership with eBay. Along with the number of ‘watchers’, visitors can see the current price of a hot item, a thumbnail image, the number of bids and item number.



Contact:

Rich Mueller

Editor

Sports Collectors Daily

editor@sportscollectorsdaily.com

(812)455-1686