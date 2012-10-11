MostMedicare.com Helps Seniors Save Money Through Medicare Advantage Plans

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Medical expenses are on the rise in the United States, and that means securing the right insurance plan has never been more important. Today, Medicare helps millions of people across the country access the affordable health care coverage they need.



However, most Medicare plans only cover a limited number of medical expenses. Many plans leave large gaps in coverage that patients are forced to cover out of their own pockets. One website, MostMedicare.com, wants to ensure patients understand where these gaps are and how they can cover gaps using Medicare Advantage plans.



Supplementary Medicare plans are often known as ‘Medigap’ plans. However, the MostMedicare.com website does not sell Medigap insurance plans. Instead, the site sells Medicare Advantage plans. There is an important distinction between Medigap and Medicare Advantage. Although both types of plans are offered by third-party insurance agencies, Medicare Advantage subscribers are still considered to be part of the Medicare program. The insurance company that offers Medicare Advantage must continue to abide by the rules of Medicare coverage.



In other words, Medicare Advantage is a premium form of Medicare that doesn’t force users to accept the risks of Medigap plans. Today, insurance companies offer several different Medicare advantage plans, each of which offers its own unique advantages. At the MostMedicare.com website, visitors can learn about each one of these plans, including the difference between Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans and Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plans.



The MostMedicare.com websites stresses the importance of shopping around for the perfect Medicare Advantage plan. In order to help current Medicare users make the right decision on their plan, MostMedicare.com offers detailed comparisons of a number of different Advantage plans. Some plans, for example, cover foreign travel emergencies, while others do not. Medicare subscribers who plan on traveling will want to find a plan that has a good foreign travel emergency policy.



A spokesperson for MostMedicare.com explained how the website seeks to help seniors and those with disabilities save money on their Medicare coverage:



“Our website is a wealth of information about Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans. Our goal is to make it as easy as possible to compare different Medicare plans. We also offer a blog that features the latest news in America’s medical insurance agency – including information about Romneycare and Obamacare – and how it will affect current Medicare subscribers.”



Ultimately, current Medicare subscribers can use the MostMedicare.com website to learn everything they need to know about affordable premium medical insurance in the United States. Whether researching Medicare Advantage plans for a loved one or for personal coverage, the goal of MostMedicare.com is to educate visitors about the pros and cons of all major medical insurance plans.



About MostMedicare.com

MostMedicare.com offers information about Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plans. The site allows visitors to compare which plans will work best for their needs and budget.