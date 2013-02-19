MostPlays.com Releases Extensive Selection of Free Online Games for Kids and Adults

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- The internet has made the world a smaller place. But the internet has also filled our world with distractions. Online games are one such distraction, and with thousands of online games from which to choose, it can seem like there are a never-ending number of fun distractions to be found online.



A website called MostPlays.com aims to offer only the best online games. At MostPlays.com, visitors will find a selection of classic games, arcade games, shooting games, and even soundboards. All of the games have been chosen due to their high entertainment value, and visitors are expected to include kids, adults, and anyone else who wants to spend some time enjoying the best games the internet has to offer.



A spokesperson explained how easy it is for visitors to use the MostPlays.com website:



“We’ve designed our website to be fun and easy to use. A key part of that was making sure visitors could start playing games within seconds of visiting our site. Visitors arrive at our main page and then simply click on the image of the game they want to play. There is a brief description of the game beside each image, making it easy for gamers to browse through dozens of games within seconds to find the one that they like best.



Another important part of MostPlays.com is the extensive selection of games available. Games cross a number of different genres. There are online games involving popular video game characters like Mario and Sonic, and there are action, shooting, fighting, and puzzle games. Gamers can race cars, use strategy to defeat multiplayer opponents, or even put clothing on characters with dress up games.



Like many of the internet’s best online gaming websites, all of the games on MostPlays.com are free to play. Gamers never have to drop a dime in an arcade machine or pay the website anything. They can simply play the games they love without worrying about how much it will cost.



MostPlays.com isn’t just a website for gamers. It will also appeal to game developers due to its unique “Game Upload” tool. The website’s spokesperson explained what that means:



“We’re always looking for new and exciting games at Most Plays. If any game developers want to publish their game on our website, they can do so by filling out a short application form. We consider all Flash games for our website, so don’t hesitate to fill out our form.”



About MostPlays.com

MostPlays.com is an online gaming website that offers a wide range of online games across multiple genres. All the games are free to play and developers can even upload their own games if they choose to do so. For more information, please visit: http://mostplays.com