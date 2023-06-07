Motel Software Market May See a Big Move : Digital Arbitrage, innRoad, NSight

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Motel Software Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Motel Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

RMS Cloud (Australia), Digital Arbitrage Inc. (United States), innRoad, Inc. (United States), eZee Technosys Pvt. Ltd. (India) , ASG Technologies (United States), WebRezPro (Canada) , InnQuest (United States), Infor Inc. (United States), NSight Inc. (United States), SiteMinder Ltd. (United States)



Scope of the Report of Motel Software

Motel Software are similar to that of hotel management software. This allows streaming of operations, higher efficiency and easy accessibility of services both for hoteliers and the customers. This software automate many complex paper tasks, such as booking/reservation, billing, revenue management, etc. Moreover they even allow for building automation management solutions, security systems management solutions, etc. The rise of tourism worldwide has led to huge growth of Motel Industry, specifically the growth of Highways as Motels were generally known as Motor Lodge due to their use primarily by motorists. The Growth of Trucking and land based truck has also resulted in increase of the motel market which has indirectly benefitted the motel software market. Geographically, North America is the biggest market for Motel Software.



In 2020, RMS Cloud, one of the market leaders in hospitality management software arena has announced strategic partnership with D-EDGE Hospitality Solutions. D-EDGE offers unique cloud based e-commerce services. The two companies have integrated their software, this offers high operational efficiency for the hoteliers and providers easy rating, availability and reservation management systems.



In 2020, ASG Technologies, one of the market innovators in management services across the business lines has announced acquisition of ProfitSword, which is a business analytics and hotel property operations software. The acquisition will enable ASG to strengthen its Hospitality Technologies Solutions.



The Global Motel Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Motel Operation Management, Building Automation System, Guest Reservation System, Security System Management, Others), Organisation Size (Small Motels, Large Motels), Deployment (Cloud Based, On Premise Based)



Market Opportunities:

- Provide Better Servicing and Lower Costs than Hotels has Created Growth Opportunities



Market Drivers:

- Surge in the Tourism Industry

- Expansion of Vast Network of Highways

- Increase in Disposable Income

- Corporate and Business Travel has also Increased



Market Trend:

- Motels being converted into Quarantine Centres for Travellers



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



