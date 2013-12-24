Mother and Child Are Abandoned by Indiana Mental Health System

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Ten year old Mackenzie Ashkettle is a young girl who is being neglected by the health system in Indiana. She has been diagnosed with onset bi-polar, Aspebergers, and PTSD. In the past few months, she has been in and out of mental health facilities. In some cases the hospitals dismissed her due to the facility's inability to facilitate her care.



Currently Mackenzie is in Indiana University Bloomington hospital, where the Doctor's will not release Mackenzie due to her unstable condition. The Hospital has extended every resource to get Mackenzie placed in a residential facility. No Mental Health facility in the state of Indiana is willing to admit ten year old Mackenzie as a patient. The hospital staff has never seen anything like this before in their history of dealing with children.



The staff readily admits that they are not adequately equipped to deal with Mackenzie's condition, and therefore need the maternal assistance from the mother in Mackenzie's care. They need your help to make their Christmas bright



Media Contact:

Amanda Roach

812-353-9691

AJRoach@iuhealth.org