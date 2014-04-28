Mother with Schizophrenia & Daughter, Love's All That Makes Sense, to Address Cleveland Conference

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Sakeenah Francis portrays her life as a Cinderella story in reverse. she grew up in a loving family, went to college, married and started a family. But then schizophrenia struck. As a result of the illness, she lost everything but, one day, while trying to drown herself, she thought of her daughter and the impact that her suicide would have on her child. She did not go through with it and focused on doing all that she could to get better. And she did.



Today, Sakeenah is a member of the board of the Cleveland chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She has given over 50 presentations to various groups on mental illness in her role at NAMI.



With her daughter, Anika who now lives in Atlanta, they wrote Love's All That Makes Sense A Mother Daughter Memoir which chronicles their journey and offers hope to the countless others suffering either directly from this illness or their children. Psychiatrist Sarah Vinson writing on the website, Black Mental Health, said that "this book will provide validation and inspiration for families who face similar struggles, as well as provide mental health care providers with perspectives that can inform care."



Anika and Sakeenah will be the keynote speakers at the Recovery Resources Annual Meeting in Cleveland on May 1. In 2013, they previously gave presentations to the Roads To Recovery '13 Conference entitled "A Journey Beyond Medicaid" in Cleveland Ohio. The two discussed the best practices for recovery and resilience for consumers, family caregivers and providers from a consumer and family caregiver's perspective.



They were then invited to address psychiatrists at the 60th Annual Conference of the Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in Orlando and then were keynote speakers at the Pastor's Summit Multicultural Faith Based Leadership Summit on Mental Illness put on by National Alliance on Mental Illness Alabama in Montgomery, Alabama.



On May 2, they will both be presenting at a NAMI/Friends of the Library event in Athens, Ohio.



Love's All That Makes Sense A Mother Daughter Memoir (http://bridgeross.com/francis.html) is available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, BAM and other book stores and in a Kindle and Kobo version. (ISBN 978-1927637005, 260 pages, 19.95)



For More Information Contact

Marvin Ross, mross@bridgeross.com