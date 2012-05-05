How One Mother’s Day Card Leads to a Hundred Fine Greetings

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2012 -- FineGreetings.com, a premier online destination for unlimited premium email greeting cards, is pleased to offer the perfect gift for a special mother or wife for Mother’s Day, as well as a way for her to stay in touch with everyone she cares about all year. With the popular FineGreetings.com unlimited email greeting card subscription service, mom's everywhere can send premium original email greeting cards for birthday's, Christmas and all special occasions. It is a gift that lasts well beyond Mother's Day. The unlimited email greeting card subscription service is currently available globally for the cost of a single premium card from a store, $9.95 per year.



Email greeting cards, also known as e-cards, are popular with all age groups and are casual and fun. Globally, over 500 million e-cards are sent each and every year. With the average mom purchasing around 30 greeting cards per year, and the cost of stamps and gasoline rising yearly, the FineGreetings.com unlimited premium greeting cards service is a real money and time saver. The average mom will spend around $125 per year on cards, envelopes and stamps, not including the cost of gas and time lost. This new premium greeting cards service from FineGreetings.com could save the average family over $115 per year and countless precious hours.



The unlimited premium greeting card subscription service is available online at FineGreetings.com.



FineGreetings.com is an e-mail greeting card site offering premium, class & elegance in cards for all occasions. Cards from FineGreetings.com bring joy to the world, one card at a time. Please call 310-273-7569 ext. 254 with any questions or email finegreeting@gmail.com.