Digiarty Spreads Free 2014 Mother's Day Gifts - WinX DVD Author

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Digiarty Software today kicks off the celebrating of 2014 Mother's Day by seeding free gifts - WinX DVD Author, which enables users to create home video DVD from camcorder, webcam, YouTube video files, valid from May 5 to May 12, 2014. WinX DVD Author can definitely add flowers to this Mother’s Day, on the condition that users manage this DVD creator software in a good way. With this tool, it is easy to convert and burn videos carrying important moments about Moms to DVD with personalized chapter menu, impressive background music and sweet subtitles in high quality.



Everyone is welcome to get the Mother's Day present at

http://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/mothers-day.htm



As time goes by, Mother's Day has developed into a universal holiday to honor mothers. Besides carnation and the like, a special Mother’s Day gift could be meaningful. "Instead of racking your brains to spot a good idea, Digiarty offers a ready-made strategy – WinX DVD Author.", said Jack, CEO of Digiarty Software, "a DVD recording memorable moments or your gratitude to mom could be a moving present for your mother."



According to the user review from relevant websites, WinX DVD Author is very helpful. Jon L. Jacobi who published an article in PCWorld, said that "I was able create several DVDs with no problems and the program even did a nice job of down-converting the 1080 HD wmv files I fed it to 720."



Apart from this free gift, Digiarty also promises a huge Mother's Day discount. No complicated actions required. Just head to 2014 Mother's Day gift page to take special offer.



- 50% off WinX DVD Ripper Platinum – Fast DVD ripping tool for converting DVD to common media formats.

- 67% off WinX DVD Video Converter Pack benefits people who are in need of ripping DVD and converting between HD and SD videos.

- 75% off WinX 2014 Holiday Video Pack provides the most economical solution to rip and copy DVD, and convert videos.



Price and Availability



This one-week Mother’s Day deal is valid from May 5 to May 12. Head to Mother’s Day gift page, click “Get Full Version” to get WinX DVD Author for free.



In this deal, Digiarty generously cuts down WinX DVD Ripper Platinum from original price $59.95 to $29.95 / 1 PC ($35.95 / 5 PCs). Software pack discounts are even up to 75% off.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software Inc. owns professional members for the development, marketing and improvement of multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS. The business scope covers personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, DVD Copy, video downloader, video editor, media streaming app, etc.