Mothers Day Golf eGift Card from GolfHub Makes a Perfect Gift for Moms Who Enjoy the Game

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 13, and around the country millions of people are trying to decide what to get for one of the most important women in their lives.



While traditional gifts like flowers, candy or a nice meal at a fancy restaurant are nice, lots of moms would also enjoy something that caters to one of her favorite hobbies or interests.



While people often think about buying golf-related gifts for their dads for Father’s Day, the fact is that many moms also enjoy hitting the links. In fact, according to statistics, there are over 5 million female golf fans in the United States—many of whom are moms!



The staff at GolfHub understands that many moms enjoy a good game of golf. That is why the website is currently offering a special Mothers Day golf promo, just in time for mom’s special day.



The website is featuring a deal on its GolfHub eGift Cards, which are a perfect gift for moms who enjoy golf. For a limited time, customers who purchase an eGift Card will receive a 50 percent matching bonus.



“The GolfHub eGift Card makes the perfect gift for your golf loving mom or that special golfer in your life, any time of year!” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that loading an eCard is quick and easy.



“The GolfHub eCard is a personal line of credit stored in a members account that can be used as a form of payment when there is an ‘amount due online’ for tee time bookings.”



After mom has received her GolfHub eGift Card, she can visit the GolfHub.com at any time and search for qualifying redemption times.



The site is extremely user friendly; handy category tabs at the top of the home page can help golf fans find exactly what they are looking for quickly and easily. Choices include “Tee Times,” “Golf Specials,” and for those who are looking for golf promos, a popular “Golf Specials” tab will bring golf fans to a page with information on the latest deals.



About GolfHub

GolfHub is a website that was designed by golfers to meet the needs of other fans of the game. The site offers a wide variety of golf-related services, including on-demand tee times, golf course reviews, member rewards, and local tournaments and golf events. The website is extremely user-friendly and easy to navigate. For more information, please visit http://www.golfhub.com/Promo/Details/MothersDayPromo