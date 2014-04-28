Mother's Day Roses Now Available at Regalo Manila

Quezon City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Regalo Manila finally released a final list of Mother’s Day flowers. They have done this so that their customer service representatives can easily assist their clients as to what gift they should choose on Mother’s Day. While Mother’s Day can look like a simple holiday on the surface, this has always been a very busy season for Regalo Manila. After all, this is one of those times where they get a sudden influx of orders so they decide that they should hold multiple meetings so that they can be completely prepared.



True enough, Regalo Manila had done all the preliminary preparations for Mother’s Day. Now that the month of April is coming to an end, it is now offering its products to the public. They hope that they will be able to help their clients decide on the gifts that they want to give their mothers before the event comes and maybe even encourage them to order early.



Regalo Manila is a company that caters to the needs of foreigners and Filipinos who live abroad but have friends, family members or partners in the Philippines. Their goal is to create bridges so that people can let their love be felt no matter where they are in the world. With this, the company offers an assortment of gift items ranging from flowers, chocolates, gift baskets and stuffed toys so that they may help people feel loved regardless of location.



And in times of events like Mother’s Day, Regalo Manila doubles their efforts in satisfying the needs of their clients. They usually go out of their way in not only providing quality products but also doing special services just to meet their client needs.



Anyone who is interested in taking a look at Regalo Manila’s Mother’s Day roses can take a trip to their website. Their website displays their suggested items for Mother’s Day. But they still have more flower arrangements to choose from in case their suggested items did not suit their clients’ tastes.