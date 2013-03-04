Mother's Day Treat Sure to Be Beloved by Mums Everywhere

Nottinghamshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Mother’s Day is rapidly approaching, and a great way to surprise Mum is with something unexpected. How about an original bouquet of cupcake flowers? The online cake specialists and decorating suppliers at MakeBake have created an easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide to creating this beautiful bouquet. It’s sure to put a smile on Mum’s face this Mother’s day.



To create the beautiful bouquet, gather together 12 cupcakes, pink icing frosting, green cupcake cases, piping bag, a small flowerpot, 6-inch Styrofoam ball, toothpicks, pink ribbon, edible glitter and glue used for crafts (optional).



First, bake 12 cupcakes that will be used to decorate the bouquet. The cake decoration professionals at MakeBake suggest using Mum’s favourite flavour of cupcake to enhance the perfect gift. To add the ideal touch to the cupcake bouquet, MakeBake also suggests using green as the only colour for the cupcake cases.



Next, using a pink fondant and piping bag, gently squeeze the bag and pipe frosting around in a spiral onto each cupcake to create a flower effect. MakeBake also recommends ensuring that the fondant is room temperature and cupcakes are cooled before starting to pipe the icing.



Then, place cupcakes in the fridge so the icing becomes firm. Place a Styrofoam ball in a small flowerpot and glue the ball to ensure that it’s secure. A 6-inch diameter should neatly fit 12 cupcakes. Once the glue is dry, place two toothpicks in each area where a cupcake should sit as part of the bouquet.



When the cupcake icing is firm, it’s time to add the cupcakes to the bouquet. Place each cupcake onto each pair of toothpicks, adjusting toothpicks as needed to secure each cupcake. Try to cover as much of the Styrofoam ball with cupcakes as possible to give the best effect and add additional toothpicks to secure each cupcake where necessary.



Once the layout of the cupcakes meets the baker’s satisfaction, he or she can add a sprinkle of edible glitter and a beautiful ribbon to finish the bouquet.



In addition to a great Mother’s Day gift, the bouquet works well for birthdays, bridal and baby showers and is a great way to showcase cupcakes at a party or event.



