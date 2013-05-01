Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Come celebrate Grandma on Saturday, May 4, 2013 from 10am – 2pm at the Walmart on Coors and I-40.



Bueno Foods will be celebrating Mother’s Day by taking free portraits of grandmothers as a special keepsake for the holiday.. Get FREE 5X7 photos taken by Bueno Foods’ professional photographer.



“Grandmothers are such an important link to our history and culture in New Mexico,” said Ana Baca, Vice President of Marketing for Bueno Foods. “We want to honor them for handing down some of our most treasured traditions.”



Enjoy FREE Grandma’s® Tortillas, burritos, coupons for .50 off Grandma’s® Tortillas, recipes for Tortilla Burgers, free Isotopes tickets, music and more!



Attendees of the event will also have the opportunity to enter to win a chance for their Grandmother to be featured on the BUENO® Grandma’s® Tortillas package.



One winner will be chosen to be featured on BUENO® Grandma’s® Tortillas packages for 4 months. Winner wins $200 cash, 24 pkgs. BUENO® Grandma’s® Tortillas, a gift basket with BUENO® products and promotional prizes valued at $350.



About Bueno Foods

Bueno Foods (El Encanto, Inc.) is a successful family-owned New Mexican food company located in Albuquerque, New Mexico since 1951. It has grown from a small family-owned grocery store into the Southwest’s premier producer of New Mexican and Mexican style foods, still owned and operated by the Baca family.



Bueno Foods manufactures, prepares, and distributes more than 150 authentic, gourmet-quality food products to restaurant and retail customers throughout the United States. Products include New Mexico flame roasted fresh frozen green chile, red chile, tortillas, salsas, and a line of ready-to-serve prepared products such as tamales and enchiladas. Bueno Foods also specializes in a line of natural and organic products under our BUENATURAL label, including organic tortillas, vegetarian tamales, and all natural stews.