Motion Capturing Technology Creates Stunning 3D Models

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Fastmocap - Kinect motion capture technology is a useful visual sculpting tool which allows the 3D artists to create and develop detailed anatomy of characters with natural and organic animations in a quick and easy way. The Fastmocap takes advantage of the Microsoft Kinect Sensor.



Why is the use of Fastmocap better than other motion capturing 3D tools? Well, the first reason is because it is far less technical than the other motion capture solutions available in the market; secondly, Fastmocap comes with its own set of advantages: It is a marker less system with no difficulty or complexity in setting up, there is no separate special suit or any need for a specific environment and no calibration pose. With all these added benefits, it is surprisingly the lowest budget solution currently on the market.



Fastmocap review suggests that it is a great tool of 3D software which allows users to track and register their body movements. The registered body movements are generated via cathodes connected to the live characters. The 3D models which are created can then be used to animate character in other 3D software, video games or movies. These models are known as CGA models or cathode generated animation models.



Fastmocap with is low cost motion capture system can be used with a simple Microsoft Kinect sensor.



Users can choose between the basic and the pro version of the tool depending on the features they require or would like to have. The Basic Edition provides a default BVH export option, which comes with a few formats of applications so one might have to use retargeting to make the animations compatible with their own application. The Professional Edition provides different application specific formats that are directly compatible with the user’s 3D application, therefore offering more variety in use.



Many animation experts buy 3D modeling tools based on if the tracking is real time. With Fastmocap, the tracking begins as soon as the user clicks the record button; their body animations are tracked in 3D and saved in memory for further editing. It is also important to know which body joints Fastmocap can track so users can decide whether it is the right 3D software for them. Fastmocap tracks ten body joints. These include the waist, the left and right hips, the left and right knees, the left and right shoulders, the left and right elbows and the torso.



Fastmocap review deems it an amazing tool for creating wondrous 3D models and can be generated into many different formats that are compatible with the user’s own applications.



Media Contact:

Email: contactme@gameaholicsheaven.com