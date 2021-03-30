Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global motion positioning stages market. In terms of revenue, the global motion positioning stages market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global motion positioning stages market.



Motion positioning stages are one of the important components of motion control systems. They are used to position the work piece for the required operation. Motion positioning stages are of three types - linear stage, rotary stage, and goniometer stage. The appropriate type of motion position stages are used based on the application and requirement. They are often available in single axis, dual axis, and multi-axis stages. Positioning stages these days offer incredible accuracy, fine drives in tandem, and synchronization of complicated axis commands. Motion positioning stages are used in automation, biotechnology, research, laser cutting, and other applications.



Motion Positioning Stages Market: Dynamics



Industrial demand for accurate motion control solutions and rising degree of miniaturization in various applications are likely to fuel the global motion positioning stages market during the forecast period. Over the past few years, manufacturers across various industry verticals are driving the demand for specialized stages to cater to the needs of their customers. Furthermore, a growing need for small, high-precision motion components is seen for applications in advanced research, life sciences, and physics, among others.



Various end-use industries are increasingly embracing the concept of miniaturization in the design of their products. The manufacturing of materials on molecular or even atomic level is slowly gaining traction in the semiconductor industry. However, manufacturers face the challenge of delivering high quality products while maintaining their performance at small scales. For instance, the medical industry is seen to be shifting to miniaturization. Hence, demand for smaller yet more effective products, which benefit the patient and medical professionals alike is set to increase.



This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of invasive procedures and other technology driven advancements. The manufacturing of products at nano scale is made possible with the help of high precision and advanced automation solutions, which includes the use of motion control solutions. Motion positioning systems, being an integral part of motion solution are expected to witness healthy growth in the coming years, owing to the growing degree of miniaturization.



Motion Positioning Stages Market: Prominent Regions



Asia Pacific is the dominant region of the global motion positioning stages market. This growth can be attributed to the presence of a large semiconductor industry, besides automotive, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, and machine manufacturing. The market in North America is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing automation in automotive, medical devices, and other applications. Moreover, rising degree of miniaturization in various fields of applications have led to rise in production of motion positioning stages in the region. These factors are likely to promote growth of the motion positioning stages market at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



The demand for ball screws and powerful servomotors has gained considerable pace, particularly in high-force applications. As ball screw rails can be easily lubricated by end users, the demand for the same is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The adoption of motion position stages such as ball-screws is on the rise, as machine manufacturers in the laser industry are continually finding ways to improve resistance and tolerance to extremely hot particulates.



In addition, for design engineers in the laser industry who regard ease of installation as a critical criterion, the adoption of new-generation linear stages is expected to witness substantial growth, particularly for seamless alignment and placement on the machine base. Stakeholders in the current motion positioning stages market are increasingly focused on the development of new linear stages that are suitable for industrial applications.